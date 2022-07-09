KinnPorsche The Series Episode 14 [Finale] How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

KinnPorsche The Series episode 14 will air on GMM One Saturday, July 9, at 11.10 pm ICT. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 13, the followers of this Thai BL drama are curious to find out about the relationship between Korn Theerapanyakul and Namphueng.

Korn informed Porche that Namphueng was his sister towards the end of the sophomore episode. The shocking news made the viewers desperate to know the reason behind her demise. The last episode could unwrap the mystery behind the death of Namphueng and her husband.

KinnPorsche The Series finale would also focus on the relationship between the onscreen couple. They faced several challenges in the last few weeks and were on the verge of a breakup. The couple rekindled their relationship in episode 13 and looked forward to a new beginning when uncle Thee met Porsche.

Secret Investigation

When uncle Thee provoked Porsche against the Amin family, the latter felt distanced from his boyfriend. He secretly started investing in the demise of his parents. Kinn's boyfriend took some help from Vegas to find out the involvement of the Theerapanyakul family in the incident.

Kinn was unaware of all these things and was surprised to know about Porsche's disappearance. He searched for his boyfriend only to see him running away with Vegas. Kinn doesn't know any about Porsche and Vegas' secret team-up. This incident could lead to a misunderstanding between the two families.

The Big Fight

KinnPorsche The Series Episode 14 promo video features a big fight between the two families. The viewers will have to watch the mini-series on Saturday to know if any of the beloved characters will bid adieu in the finale. Only Porsche and Porchay can clear the misunderstanding and reunite the two families.

The viewers will have to watch the last episode of this Thai BL series to find out how the brothers reunite the mafia family. The finale would also focus on the relationship between Kim and Porchay and Vegas and Pete.

Watch KinnPorsche: The Series Episode 14 on GMM ONE Saturday, July 9, at 11.10 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East, can watch the drama with subtitles on iQiyi Sunday, July 10, at 1 am ICT.