'Kingdom' Responds to BLACKPINK's Lisa & (G)I-DLE's Miyeon's Appearance in the Music Show

Social media is buzzing with the news of making an appearance in the survival music show Kingdom: Legendary War. The next episode of Kingdom music competition will be aired on May 13 at 7 PM KST. But will the top female KPop stars take part in the Kingdom show? Here is what organizers of the show, Mnet, have to say.

Mnet released a statement addressing the rumors on May11. Mnet decided to deal with rumors wisely and put the onus on the audience to decide if Lisa and Miyeon's participation is just a rumor. The network stated, "Please find out by watching the broadcast."

According to social media, Lisa is rumored to feature in labelmates iKON's performance and Miyeon is supposed to be seen in BTOB's performance. Both Lisa and Miyeon are supposed to show their support to labelmates in round 3 of Kingdom: Legendary War - No Limit.

With Mnet asking the people to wait and watch, fans have taken it as an indirect yes from the network. Koreaboo news website reported that even Kingdom's producing team too stated that it has asked the public to confirm the news by watching the next episodes of the competition.

Agencies of Lisa and Miyeon, Cube Entertainment and YG Entertainment, have not stated anything about the issue so far. In round 3, six contestant teams – ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BTOB, iKON, SF9 and THE BOYZ will face off in three categories – dance, voice and rap.

Kingdom Teams to Perform At KCON:TACT 4 U

Meanwhile, it is also reported the Kingdom: Legendary War contestant teams will perform at the upcoming KCON:TACT 4U online concert. Reports claimed that the six teams will come up with special stages for the KCON concert.

The KCON:TACT 4U will be held from June 19 to 27. Though line-up has not been confirmed for the show BTOB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids, The Boyz, and ATEEZ will become the first set of KPop bands to confirm their participation in the popular musical concert.

As per the contract with Mnet, the six teams were supposed to take part in an offline performance. But as COVID-19 situation still persists and restrictions have been laid out, the network will make slight changes in the contract and assign the Kingdom teams to perform in the offline concert [KCON:TACT 4U].