Watch Livestream: KCON:TACT 4 U in June, CJ ENM Releases Exciting Teaser

KCON has announced dates for its fourth season events. The major convention and music festival will be held in June. Just like the previous event, this time too KCON:TACT will be held online and audience can watch it live.

The fourth round of the online event has been titled KCON:TACT 4 U. The pop event will be held for nine days from June 19 to 27. So far only the date has been finalized. Other details including artist line-up and ticketing are yet to be revealed.

KCON:TACT 4 U World Tour

For those who are new to the KCON concept, it is a concert that features performances by popular K-pop artists. The third round of KCON:TACT was held in March 2020. The KCON official handle has released a teaser of the event.

KCON events are being organized since 2012. It has been held 24 times so far in various countries including the U.S., France, Australia, Mexico, Europe, Japan, Thailand, and other countries. Thus, it is considered as one of the biggest Korean music festivals. It has a record of 1.1 million offline admissions. The event is being held online since 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Reports claim that CJ ENM will plan the fourth round of the festival around the theme of world tour. Fans can enjoy a realistic experience of the performance as the show will have a variety of combined and upgraded programs such as VDIUM.

Connecting Fans With Artistes

There will also be Music Rooms to get artistes connected with fans. To realize this another category of Meet and Greet also will help fans find their favourite artistes and connect with them.

"'KCON: TACT,' which expanded its stage to the online world due to COVID-19, is already celebrating its fourth season as a venue for artists and their international fans. We will try our best to establish a platform that satisfies both artists and fans," said a CJ ENM official speaking to My Music Taste.

KCON:TACT 4U will be streamed on Mnet's official YouTube channel. Check out the teaser of the show. In KCON:TACT 3, top KPop groups including AB6IX, ATEEZ, HyunA, Kang Daniel, Lee Jin Hyuk, LOONA, MAMAMOO, P1Harmony, SF9, Sunmi, and TOO had performed. That is not all even A.C.E, BTOB, Dreamcatcher, Jessi, JO1, Stray Kids, and TXT along with ENHYPEN, iKON, THE BOYZ, ITZY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Ha Sung Woon, Oh My Girl, and EVERGLOW were seen enthralling the audience online with their performances in March.

CJ ENM is yet to announce line-ups for the fourth round of the music show. The organizers are expected to release the information on ticketing for the show, soon.