'Kingdom: Legendary War' Episode 7; Current Rankings of Round 2, Unlimited Performances Assured [Video]

The survival music show Kingdom: Legendary War contestants are ready to show their talents in the 'No Limit' round in episode 7. There will be a total of six performances. But the specialty of this round is that six groups will not perform with their team members. Instead they will collaborate with other team members and enthrall the audience.

Accordingly, currently ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB have formed one team, and THE BOYZ, SF9, iKON will perform as another team. The two teams will face-off in inter-group vocal, rap, and dance unit performances.

Episode 7 Preview

A preview of episode 7 of Kingdom: Legendary War has been released. It gives a glimpse into the powerful performances of the two teams. The video also shows emcee Changmin getting ready to announce the results of the previous round. Though the rankings have not been revealed, fans can expect the results of round 2 in episode 7.

The entire competition will have four rounds. Currently, six teams are performing for the third round titled 'No Limit'. This round does not have any restrictions in terms of performances. Winning team will be awarded a total of 40,000 points.

It will have two rounds and as mentioned earlier, six teams have been divided into two groups. The groups have been selected by ATEEZ, as it is the highest scoring team in the second round [Reborn] and also top scorer in the Evaluation & Self-Assessment category.

Each team will form three sub- groups and will give out three performances each in dance, vocal and rap category. The winning team in each round can earn 5,000 points. These points will be distributed among the members of each group. Thus members can grab up to a total of 15,000 points in this round.

The second part of 'No Limits' will be performances by the original groups. For the idol group's self-assessment, each group can only vote for two teams unlike in the previous round where each group had three votes. Teams can grab up to 25,000 points in the second part of round 3.

Episode 7 of Kingdom: Legendary War will air on May 13 at 7:50 p.m. KST. The show is also aired on Mnet Japan, AbemaTV in Japan and tvN Asia a day after the domestic broadcast.