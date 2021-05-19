ATEEZ's Members Mobbed;Crazy Fans Get Slammed for Throwing Social Distancing Norm to Wind

Fame is a double-edged sword and has its own share of advantages and drawbacks. It gives immense love even from the people whom one has never met before and on the flip side, one should also sacrifice their privacy. Here is one such example where celebrities are paying a price for being popular.

ATEEZ's Members Mobbed

The members of ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho) were apparently mobbed by crazy fans at an airport recently. The crazy fans made the members uncomfortable by getting extremely closer to them for selfies. Thus throwing away the social distancing norms due to Covid-19 to wind, thereby putting their lives as well as the idols' lives at risk.

In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, fans are trying hard to get themselves clicked alongside ATEEZ members. Looking at the visuals, it becomes clear that the boy group does not have enough security to prevent people from such incidents when they are out in public.

This crazy behavior has been disapproved by netizens. They have slammed ATEEZ's agency KQ Entertainment for not providing enough security to the idols as this act is unacceptable when the world is battling a contagious disease like Covid-19.

Check out Netizens' Reaction:

KINGDOMteezPurple heartsYouSleeping symbolMINGI BACK⬤ theories - REBIRTH⬤: someone said they are airport bodyguards but maybe kq hired them or smth?? Idk but the situation is pathetic nonetheless there, so much cramming Jam ❦:ATEEZofficial: omg noo they were all too close , everyone needs to know that if ur gonna film or think bout filming keep some distance, it may/is uncomfortable to idols , and i'm sure u don't wanna make ur fav uncomfortable Confused face ⧖ Piratiny Pirate flag❖⁷ WAW: Even with bodyguards the situation was so bad. Its upto fans now to learn n keep distance liz♡: Everything about this just makes my skin crawl. How do fans even know their travel schedule? Maybe I'm naive but that creeps me out. You think Seonghwa is going to marry you or something if you stalk him and shove your phone in his face? ArteachDiva: They seriously need 3 each, two for the sides and one in the back... poor Seonghwa couldn't move an inch without someone pushing up on him... and my sweet baby Woo STILL polite and bowing while being mobbed!!! KQ PROTECT OUR PRECIOUS PIRATES!!Face with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouth Blue Starlight (파란색별빛) Butterfly: if they are, they're not doing an adequate job. some of the members only have one person with them, there are people up in their personal space on the other side...seonghwa has two ppl helping him and can still barely move yunho pics: this is unacceptable. learn how to respect your idol's space. this is not good for them, neither for anyone who was mobbing them. respect them! Ren: @kqent go hire professional bodyguards for them, not only just 1 or 2.

Do u even realize we still during pandemic? Look at the mobs who gathered around them and got so close.

Protect your artists Aera: Bro they're literally on him how can people do this and not be embarrassed?

The idols were returning from Jeju island, say reports.

ATEEZ has been getting a lot of attention from the public of late. Thanks to a few members from the boy group for acting in K-drama Imitation and participating in the reality show Kingdom, their fan following has increased a lot.