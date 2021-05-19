ATEEZ's Members Mobbed;Crazy Fans Get Slammed for Throwing Social Distancing Norm to Wind

Fame is a double-edged sword and has its own share of advantages and drawbacks. It gives immense love even from the people whom one has never met before and on the flip side, one should also sacrifice their privacy. Here is one such example where celebrities are paying a price for being popular.
ATEEZ's Members Mobbed
The members of ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho) were apparently mobbed by crazy fans at an airport recently. The crazy fans made the members uncomfortable by getting extremely closer to them for selfies. Thus throwing away the social distancing norms due to Covid-19 to wind, thereby putting their lives as well as the idols' lives at risk.
In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, fans are trying hard to get themselves clicked alongside ATEEZ members. Looking at the visuals, it becomes clear that the boy group does not have enough security to prevent people from such incidents when they are out in public.
This crazy behavior has been disapproved by netizens. They have slammed ATEEZ's agency KQ Entertainment for not providing enough security to the idols as this act is unacceptable when the world is battling a contagious disease like Covid-19.
Check out Netizens' Reaction:
The idols were returning from Jeju island, say reports.
ATEEZ has been getting a lot of attention from the public of late. Thanks to a few members from the boy group for acting in K-drama Imitation and participating in the reality show Kingdom, their fan following has increased a lot.