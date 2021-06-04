'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' Starring Jun Ji Hyun To Be Released In July; Eerie Teaser Out

Actress Jun Ji Hyun is in news again. This time not for family issues but because her next project is all set to be aired next month. The most awaited special episode of successful zombie drama Kingdom starring Jun Ji Hyun will be released on July 23, announced the production House.

Titled Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Jun Ji Hyun will be seen playing the titular role of Ashin. This episode is an extension of Kingdom season 2 and tells the story of Ashin, the mysterious figure Lee Chang's (Joo Ji Hoon's) team had encountered while travelling north on their search for the secret behind the resurrection plant.

To make the ending of Kingdom interesting, Jun Ji Hyun made her appearance in the last episode of season 2. She was introduced as Ashin and it was announced that Kingdom will unveil the mystery of the resurrection plan through her. So, in a way Ashin of the North is a prequel to the Kingdom and will show Ashin as the heir to the Northern Yeojin tribe village, where the resurrection plant is found.

Mystery of Resurrection Plant

The special episode will also have Park Byung Eun, who played the role of the head of the Royal Commander Min Chi Rok in Kingdom season two. According to the details available so far, Ashin's episode will reveal reason behind the plague attack and how the resurrection plant pushed Joseon into darkness.

This episode will be directed by Kim Sung Hoon, and written by Kim Eun Hee. Both the director and screenwriter have been part of Kingdom seasons one and two. The episode will be co-produced by BA Entertainment and Studio Dragon.

The special episode Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be available on Netflix. The streaming website has shared an exciting teaser where a glimpse of Jun Ji Hyun is shown inside a dark cave. She encounters strange words written on a rock and the entire ambience including music gives an eerie feel to the audience. In the next scene, Jun Ji Hyun is seen holding a purple flower which is known as the resurrection plant. The preview also shows caption: "To revive the dead, a price must be paid."

Jun Ji Hyun was in news recently after a youtube channel claimed that she had separated from her banker husband Choi Joon Hyuk. But the rumors were quelled by Jun Ji Hyun's agency Culture Depot. Even Choi Joon Hyuk put an end to rumors by wittily announcing through his Kakao Talk that "he wants to be Jun Ji Hyun's husband."