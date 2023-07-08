King The Land Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 7 will air on JTBC Saturday (July ) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature Cheon Sa Rang attending a press conference with Gu Hwa Ran. People in Korea can watch the upcoming chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about King The Land episode 7, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 7:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

King The Land episode 7 will focus on Cheon Sa Rang as she tries to fight her nerves at a press conference with Gu Hwa Ran. The production team has released new promotional stills. The first photo shows Cheon Sa Rang nervously facing the reporters while sitting near Gu Hwa Ran, who confidently addresses the press with a smile.

The second image features a close-up of Cheon Sa Rang, who puts on a camera-ready smile as she tries to be professional. She hides her discomfort in front of the reporters during the event. The other two stills focus on Gu Won as he silently observes Cheon Sa Rang from the back of the room. He quietly watches the press conference full of worries. His eyes express how much he cares about the female lead.

Watch King the Land episode 7 on JTBC Saturday (July ) at 10.30 pm KST to know why Cheon Sa Rang and Gu Hwa Ran held a press conference. The upcoming chapter may also focus on the onscreen romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.