King The Land Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 6 will air on JTBC Sunday (July 2) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. People in Korea can watch the upcoming chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about the sixth episode of the ongoing JTBC drama King The Land, including spoilers and air timings.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 6:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

King The Land episode 6 will feature Gu Won's visit to the restaurant by Cheon Sa Rang's grandmother, Cha Soon Hee. Immediately after meeting the grandmother, Gu Won introduces himself as the chaebol heir and boasts about him. However, the grandmother does not care about his wealth or high position. The fact that he is looking for her granddaughter makes her curious.

Cha Soon Hee puts Gu Won to work him in the kitchen and asks him to peel the onion for her. After listening to the grandmother, he gets taken aback for a moment. But he quickly wears a flowery apron and starts helping the grandmother in the kitchen. When Cheon Sa Rang comes to the restaurant, she sees Gu Won helping her grandmother by peeling onions.

After finishing his work, Gu Won comes up with another plan to impress Cha Soon Hee. He respectfully offers a bouquet to the grandmother and creates a good impression. The grandmother happily accepts the gift. Watch King the Land episode 6 to find out if Gu Won will get Cha Soon Hee's approval as a worthy partner for her granddaughter.