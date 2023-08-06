King The Land Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 16 will air on JTBC Sunday (August 6) at 10.30 pm KST. After watching the shocking cliffhanger in episode 15, the viewers are eager to know if their favorite onscreen couple -- Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang -- will get their happy ending. The finale would reveal the fate of this duo. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about King The Land episode 16, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 16:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

As the romantic comedy-drama will end its telecast with episode 16, the viewers can expect some dramatic moments in the new episode. Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang may have to clear up the misunderstanding in the finale to get their happy ending. When Sa Rang said she wanted to call it quits and leave for good, the only thing on her mind would be the future of The King Tourist Home.

Cheon Sa Rang may want to return to the countryside and help the staff to achieve their dreams. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama may see a happy ending for Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. The onscreen couple might face unexpected challenges in the upcoming chapter before their new beginning.

Since there is no preview for the next episode, the viewers can expect Gu Won and Goo Hwa Ran to go head-to-head in the political battle to prove their ability to lead King Group. The sibling rivalry might end on a happy note in the final chapter.

Watch King the Land episode 16 on JTBC Sunday (August 6) at 10.30 pm KST to know how Gu Won will deal with the new challenges. The upcoming chapter will also focus on the onscreen romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.

The mini-series stars 2PM member Lee Jun Ho, Girls' Generation member Im Yoon Ah, Son Byong Ho, Nam Gi Ae, Kim Seon Young, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Young Ok, Kim Jae Won, Gong Ye Ji, Choi Ji Hyun, and Kim Jung Min.