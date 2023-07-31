King The Land Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers: Cast Tease Gu Won, Cheon Sa Rang's Fate

King The Land ending will focus on the romantic relationship between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. Episode 16 will air on JTBC Sunday (August 6) at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. International K-drama fans can enjoy the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

After watching the unexpected events in episode 14, the viewers are curious to know if the onscreen couple will get their happy ending. According to cast member Lee Jun Ho, the drama is very organic and has no message. Elaborating on his statement, the cast member said the viewers can expect anything towards the end.

Teasing the fate of Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang, the actor said the mini-series might feature a 'sad-py' for the onscreen couple. He said the couple could part ways but still stay happy with the memories of their time together. Jun Ho said he believes in such love stories. But he knows that the viewers want a definite happy ending.

"I believe that The Red Sleeve has a sad-py ending, but ultimately a happy ending. Although it was sad, the two were still happy. Ultimately, I believe that. That love means the two need to be happy. But these days, I believe viewers want a definite happy ending. Our drama is quite organic. There is no MSG," the cast member shared.

King The Land Episode 14 Recap

The secret dating lives of Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang took a turn for the worst last week because of Goo Hwa Ran. She managed to hire a person to track the whereabouts of her stepsister and found out about his romantic relationship with the hotel staff. Goo Hwa Ran used the information against Gu Won. The businessman tried to convince her father that she was better than her brother in leading the business.

However, Goo Il Hoon refused to hand over the hotel business to his daughter. He encouraged his son to go ahead with his expansion plans. Goo Il Hoon met Cheon Sa Rang after his son planned a business trip abroad. He asked her quietly to leave the hotel and stay away from his son. Shortly, Cheon Sa Rang joined a tourist home run by the King Group.

Upon returning to Korea after his three-week business trip abroad, Gu Won tried to contact Cheon Sa Rang. He searched her everywhere and found out othat she worked at a tourist home. He will try to meet her as soon as possible. But the preview for this week teases the seperation for the onscreen couple. The video shows Goo Hwa Ran informing her stepbrother that his girlfriend only needed money. She got it and left him for good.