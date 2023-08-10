King The Land Actor Lee Junho May Portray Superhero in Upcoming Netflix Series

King The Land actor Lee Junho might portray a superhero in the upcoming Netflix series. The project titled Cashero is based on a Webtoon of the same name. It follows several ordinary superheroes who help people and get charged.

The actor's agency JYP Entertainment shared details about the offer he received for a role in the upcoming drama. According to the firm, The Red Sleeve star is reviewing the proposal. The firm released an official statement confirming the casting offer he received for the fantasy thriller series.

"Lee Junho has been offered to star in Cashero and is reviewing [the offer]," the agency stated.

If the actor confirms his appearance in the upcoming drama, he will portray a superhero named Kang Sang Woong, popularly known as Cashero. Kang Sang Woong is a rookie. He becomes physically strong with the more money he has in the pocket.

Fans' Reactions

K-drama lovers became excited to hear the news that their favorite actor might make a screen appearance again through a Netflix series. They shared their happiness on social media platforms and online communities. Here are a few of them:

Whatever this Cashero turns out to be, it will be refreshing to see Lee Junho wearing lots of casual clothes on screen again, and we might even get him with new hair as well.

If Junho accepts the offer of the new Netflix drama, Cashero, can we have some action scenes in the modern era?

Lee Junho as super hero Kang Sang Woong. I see the vision. The KDrama world needs a handsome superhero.

I was wondering what Junho's next project might be. An action drama would be a change for all of us. And an exciting challenge for him as an actor.

When I thought, I would like to see Junho do some action next.

Lee Junho, a member of the K-pop boy band 2PM, is preparing for the boy group's 15th debut anniversary celebration. The highly-anticipated 2PM's new concert, It's 2PM, will be held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul as a two-day event. The musical program will kick-start on Saturday, September 9 at 6 pm KST. According to the program schedule, the concert will begin at 5 pm KST ok n Sunday (September 10).

Ticket sales for the live musical program have begun. Concertgoers can get their tickets through Interpark. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the event live online from the comfort of their homes. Live streaming voucher tickets are available on Beyond Live.