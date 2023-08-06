World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert will be held at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Friday (August 11). The live musical event was scheduled to take place at an outdoor stadium in Saemangeum on Sunday (August 6). Minister of Gender Equality and Family Kim Hyun Sook recently revealed that the program was postponed due to a heat wave.

The minister announced the change in schedule on Sunday and said the event would be carried out on the last day of the 25th World Scout Jamboree. She shared the new venue and date for the live musical show. The other details are still in discussion. The musical event was planned as part of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, which is taking place at Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, from August 1 to 12.

"The K-pop concert scheduled for today (August 6) will be carried out on the day of the closing ceremony on August 11," Minister of Gender Equality and Family Kim Hyun Sook announced.

Here is everything about the World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert, like the date, venue, lineup, and streaming details.

How to Watch

People in Korea can watch the concert live on KBS1. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Finland, Spain, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, South Africa, New Zealand, and Europe, can watch the musical event on various online streaming platforms.

Host and Lineup

STAYC member Seeun and actor Jang Dong Yoon might host the live concert. The current lineup of celebrities includes IVE, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, STAYC, P1Harmony, &TEAM, VERIVERY, Lee Chae Yeon, Aiki, NATURE, ATBO, and xikers. But there could be a change in the performers' list.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo Gyoon said K-pop fans could see a change in the lineup of performers. According to the Minister, BTS members may join the new lineup of performers.

"We are preparing for an even more spectacular event," the minister shared.