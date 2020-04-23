Hallyu star Lee Min Ho has opened up about working with actress Kim Go Eun in the SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor also spoke about sharing screen space with a white horse, Maximus, in the mini-series. The historical fantasy thriller will be back with a new episode on Friday, April 24, at 10 pm KST.

The television drama revolves around a young Emperor named Lee Gon and the various challenges faced by him after he discovers a parallel Universe. The character is portrayed by Lee Min Ho in the mini-series and the story focuses on his team-up with a young detective named Jung Tae Eul, played by Kim Go Eun.

The fantasy thriller premiered on SBS last Friday, April 17, and it received a lot of love from Korean drama lovers world-wide. Since the show features two popular actors from the industry in lead roles, the series' followers were always curious to know about the off-screen chemistry between these two cast members.

Here is what Lee Min Ho has to say about Kim Go Eun

The actor described his co-star as a person with a charming personality and attractive eyes during an online press conference. He said her eyes change every minute – at times, they are very intense and the next moment they become diverse and shy. "After seeing her eyes, I could see why her acting spectrum is so wide," the actor added.

In an interview with E-news, Lee Min Ho also said he has really happy to know that he will be sharing screen space with Kim Go Eun in The King: Eternal Monarch. According to him, he always wanted to team-up with her in a project.

The Legend of the Blue Sea star then spoke about sharing screen space with the white horse, Maximus. The actor said he had to work hard on his relationship with the horse and he really enjoys spending time with his screen partner. He described the horse as a very cute animal, who loves eating lemon-flavoured candies.

Find out why Lee Min Ho chose The King: Eternal Monarch as his comeback project

The Heirs star said he was planning to portray a different image of himself in the comeback project. "I'm in my 30s now, so I had to grow, and I thought this was the proper time to show my acting. I thought about ways to do well as I reflected on my past," the actor explained.

The cast member also asked his fans to continue watching the show to see an epic story, romance and dual roles. The mini-series will return with episode 3 on SBS this Friday, April 24, at 10 pm KST and it is likely to feature the first official date between Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul in the drama.