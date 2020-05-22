The King: Eternal Monarch episode 11 will air on SBS Friday, May 21, at 10 p.m. KST and it will feature Emperor Lee Gon's rivalry with uncle Lee Lim. The producers of this fantasy thriller have teased an intense battle between the King and his uncle. They have also released new stills of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.

The King lost one of his best advisers last week because of his uncle. Lee Lim brutally murdered Prince Lee Jong In towards the end of episode 10. Lee Gon will surely avenge the death of this royal member this week. He will probably do it without the help of Jo Young or Jo Eun Seop.

The Rivalry Begins

New stills of this mini-series feature Lee Gon in the Kingdom of Corea, raiding the book store of Yoo Kyung Moo. The book store is one of the pathways of Lee Lim to travel between the two parallel worlds. It has also been a place to collect all the details related to Emperor Lee Gon.

By raiding this book store, Lee Gon will be making his first big move against Lee Lim, according to the production team. They also said the newly released stills preview the intense battle that will feature in episode 11. Lee Gon, personally appearing in the hideout place of Lee Lim and his followers, is a significant scene of this episode, the producers added.

Lee Gon Meets Jung Tae Eul

The King: Eternal Monarch producers also released another set of images featuring the reunion of Lee Gon and his lover Jung Tae Eul in the Republic of Korea. The images show Lee Gon carrying a seriously injured Jung Tae Eul in his arms while the security persons are standing behind him.

The photos also show dead bodies of several men on the street, teasing an intense battle between Lee Gon and Lee Lim. But Lee Lim is nowhere to be seen in the stills. So, the followers of this SBS fantasy thriller will have to watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 11 to know more about this bloody battle. Tune in to SBS on May 22 to watch episode 11 or stream it on the official website of SBS. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with subtitles on Netflix.