New Korean drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' finally has a premiere date. The mini-series is scheduled to air its first episode on SBS this Friday, April 17, at 10pm KST. Ahead of the premiere, there are a few things that K-drama fans must know about the historical fantasy thriller, including the relationship between lead characters and the complicated sub-plots.

With just two days left for the premiere, the production team has revealed all the details that viewers must know about this Korean drama before watching episode 1. It includes the introduction of a beautiful and mysterious ethereal tree, the secret meeting of Emperor Lee Gon with detective Jung Tae Eul and the reason why Lee Rim opens the door between two parallel worlds.

What is the story of this historical fantasy thriller?

The mini-series revolves around the life of a Korean Emperor named Lee Gon (portrayed by Lee Min Ho), who lost his parents at a very young age. The palace and its surroundings always suffocated the young emperor. So, he tried to escape from there several times and he meets detective Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun) in a parallel world during one of his escape attempts. They work together to help the people in both the worlds.

How to watch The King: Eternal Monarch live online

The historical fantasy thriller will premiere on SBS this Friday, April 17, at 10pm KST and the K-Drama fans can watch the show by tuning in to the channel every Friday and Saturday at 10pm KST. Every episode of the mini-series will also be made available on SBS' official website. Korean drama lovers from across the globe can also watch the drama with sub-titles on various streaming sites.

Now, let us look at three things viewers must know about the SBS drama before its premiere:

The rivalry between Emperor Lee Gon and his uncle Lee Rim: The mini-series will primarily focus on the rivalry between Emperor Lee Gon and his uncle Lee Rim. As a power thirsty prince, Lee Rim always had his eyes on the crown and he was looking forward to his crowning ceremony from a young age. But at the age of 13, Lee Rim was denied the opportunity because he was the son of a concubine and Lee Gon's father was selected as the new Emperor. After killing his sibling, Lee Rim opens the door to a parallel world and hides there. Now, it's the duty of Emperor Lee Gon to close the door and protect the people in both the worlds.

The beautiful and mysterious ethereal tree: In a promo released by the production team, a beautiful and mysterious ethereal tree was introduced. The tree may have a major role to play in the story as the short clip teases the link between the tree and the lead characters.

Complicated sub-plots: The secret meetings between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, the twin roles played by Woo Do Hwan and the introduction of a dense bamboo forest all tease complicated sub-plots. Viewers will get to know more about them in the upcoming weeks.

Check out a promo of The King: Eternal Monarch below: