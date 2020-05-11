The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9 will air on SBS this Friday, May 15, at 10 pm KST and it will take the viewers on a roller-coaster ride. Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul will be doing their best to stop Lee Lim from continuing his evil activities. In the meantime, Kang Shin Jae will try to find out who brought him to the Republic of Korea and why.

The upcoming episode of this fantasy thriller will also feature more deaths and the evil moves of Lee Lim as he tries to strengthen his force in both the worlds. Other characters who could play a bigger role in this episode are Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryung, her mother Kim Seong Ae, the King's childhood friend Jo Young and Lee Lim's right-hand man Yoo Kyung Moo.

So, let's find out how these characters are going to keep viewers hooked to screens this week: