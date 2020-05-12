The King: Eternal Monarch fans are desperately waiting for the telecast of episode 9 to know the fate of their favourite characters, including Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. In episode 8, it was revealed that Lee Lim is getting ready for the real game by targeting the big players from both the worlds, like Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong.

So, the followers of this SBS fantasy thriller are curious to find out how these big moves by Lee Lim are going to affect the protagonists of the show. This article will discuss the three new sub-plots that were introduced in episode 8 and how these sub-plots are going to bring in some changes in the story in episode 9.

Why did Lee Lim try to connect with Koo Seo Ryeong?

Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong is not an easy-going person who can be convinced by anybody with money and power. She is a tough lady with an eye for the Queen's position. Lee Lim might have already done a background check about her before sending her those newspapers. Then, why did he try to get in touch with her?

There are two possible reasons for the introduction of this sequence in episode 8. The first possibility is that Lee Lim may want to divert the attention of Koo Seo Ryeong to do something evil in her office. The second possibility is that he may want to threaten her to join his team and move against Emperor Lee Gon. The King: Eternal Monarch fans will get to know more about it in episode 9.

Who is helping Lee Lim in the Royal Palace?

In episode 8, it was revealed that detective Jung Tae Eul's lost ID card is with Lee Lim. The identity card was lost from court lady Noh Ok Nam's room in the royal palace. During the secret investigation of Myung Seung A, she found out about the team-up between kitchen staff and Secretary Kim. Upon questioning the suspect, the court lady realised that she has nothing to do with the ID card.

Noh Of Nam strongly believes that someone else from the palace has entered her room and stole the ID card. Who could it be? The person who is secretly helping Lee Lim from the palace could be the doppelganger of a staff member from the Republic of Korea. The viewers may meet that person in episode 9 of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Will Park Ji Young team up with Lee Gon?

Late Lee Ji Hun's mother was surprised to see a young man of her son's age visiting the cemetery in episode 8. It made her more confident and she followed that young man just to find out that he is a detective. In episode 9, she may try to contact Kang Shin Jae and share all the details about her tragic past with him.

If the detective decides to share all the information he gathered with Emperor Lee Gon or Detective Jung Tae Eul, it could make their jobs easier. They could get a step closer to Lee Lim. However, it remains to be seen how this story develops in the upcoming weeks. SBS will air The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9 on Friday, May 15, at 10 pm KST. Until then, the followers of this fantasy thriller can catch up with the first eight episodes online here.