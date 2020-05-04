SBS fantasy thriller The King: Eternal Monarch will introduce a change in format this week – from a cheesy romance drama to a mysterious crime thriller. Until now, the mini-series was focussing on the relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. This week, the show will follow Lee Lim and his nephew in both the worlds.

The followers of this television drama can look forward to more deaths, shocking revelations and surprising plot twists in its seventh episode. This episode is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday, May 8, at 10 pm KST. Let's check out the details below:

More deaths

Lee Lim a.k.a Prince Imperial Geum is determined to kill all his enemies in the Kingdom of Corea and replace them with their doppelgangers in the Republic of Korea. As of now, he has been targeting poor people in the Republic of Korea, who are leading a better life in the Kingdom of Korea. From the next episode, the evil character may take this game to the next level.

The promo of episode 7 shows him preparing for his next move and the video hints at troubled moments for Prince Lee Jong In and Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong's advisor, played by Lee Hwang Eui. The short clip also teases a face to face meeting between the evil character and the prime minister.

In the upcoming episode, Lee Lim will probably try to include Koo Seo Ryeong in his plans either by convincing her or by treating her. The promo shows Jung Eun Chae's character screaming loudly after seeing something scary and the next scene shows a man standing in a dark room holding a knife full of blood. Does this mean that someone close to the prime minister will die in the next episode? The viewers will have to wait until Friday to know more about it.

Shocking revelations

Promo for The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 also shows Myung Seung A telling somebody that one of the doppelgangers from the parallel worlds is sure to die. She might have come to this conclusion probably after a discussion with Emperor Lee Gon or his bodyguard Jo Young.

The short clip also shows Woo Do Hwan's character telling the King that he may not be able to protect the King in the parallel world. This means that Lee Min Ho's character and his team will try all possible ways to find Lee Lim to stop him from killing more people. The video shows Lee Gon telling someone to kill Lee Lim if that person happens to get hold of the evil character.

Surprising plot twist

Detective Jung Tae Eul's doppelganger in the Kingdom of Corea, criminal Luna, will appear again in the show after nearly three episodes. The character may have a major role to play in determining the fate of Emperor Lee Gon and the detective from the Republic of Korea. The viewers will get to know more about it in the upcoming episode.

Other interesting scenes to watch in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 include a reunion between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, the first meeting of Jo Young and Jo Eun Seop and the secret investigation about Lee Lim by Kim Go Eun's character.