The trip to the Kingdom of Corea will probably change the life of Detective Jung Tae Eul forever and episode 5 of The King: Eternal Monarch will mark the beginning of this change, according to the production team. The producers of this fantasy thriller have asked the viewers to stay tuned for the fifth episode to watch the surprising transformation of Kim Go Eun's character.

Unlike most women in both the worlds, the detective was never moved by the good looks or the charming personality of Emperor Lee Gon. Jung Tae Eul was always in search of his real identity and she also wanted to know the reason for him to become so close to her. Though her investigation about him in the Republic of Korea did not help her much, she will get the answers of all her questions in the Kingdom of Corea.

Kim Go Eun's character will be surprised to know that Lee Gon is the King of the Kingdom of Corea, who is loved and respected by the people around him. The detective will get to know more about Lee Min Ho's character after reaching the royal palace. She will be moved by his polite and calm attitude towards her, which will make her regret every moment she was rude to him.

Love is in air for Kim Go Eun and Lee Gon

During her stay in the Haeungung Palace, Jung Tae Eul will become very close to the Emperor while she gets to see two sides of him – a powerful leader, who is very kind to her. The detective will be moved to hear the King say he will never leave her alone with the strangers. Lee Gon also promises her that he will always stay by her side in his world.

"Episodes 5 and 6 of The King: Eternal Monarch will follow Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul as they enjoy their stay in the Kingdom of Corea. Stay tuned to SBS tonight to watch the onscreen romance between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the new episode. Both the characters will become very close to each other this week," the producers of this fantasy thriller said in a statement.

Watch the new episode of this mini-series on SBS tonight, May 1, at 10 pm KST or stream it on the official website of SBS. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the fifth episode of this television drama with subtitles on Netflix.