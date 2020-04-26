After Emperor Lee Gon, it is detective Jung Tae Eul's turn to see the parallel world and meet the people there. Episode 5 of The King: Eternal Monarch will focus on the detective's stay in the Kingdom of Corea and the promo hints that it wouldn't be a pleasant one for her. People around the King will surely be surprised to see an unknown woman with him.

But fans of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun were really happy to see their favourite onscreen couple together again in episode 4. They are desperately waiting to watch more romantic scenes between Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul in the upcoming episode, which will explore their relationship further.

"Finally, the episode I've been waiting. He brought the girl to his world, From Republic of Korea to Kingdom of Corea! Can't wait for episode 5," wrote a follower of this Drama.

"I'm screaming at this part!!! The way Lee Gon touches Tae Eul's hair, he helps Tae Eul to get on Maximus and then back hug and they look at each other so close. The next episode seems more interesting," another viewer of this mini-series tweeted.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 4 recap

Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul seem to have some kind of unseen and mysterious connection with each other. Though Kim Go Eun's character was never a fan of the King, she started missing him in his absence. Even while focusing on her work, the detective's mind was fully occupied with the thoughts of Lee Gon.

Still, she managed to figure out a missing thread in the investigation of a mysterious murder case that the detectives nearly concluded. With the help of detective Kang Shin Jae, Jang Tae Eul managed to buy sometime from her superior officer, Park Moon Sik, to investigate the case further. It remains to be seen if her investigation will lead her to Lee Gon's uncle, Lee Lim.

In the meantime, Lee Min Ho's character reached the Kingdom of Corea and the first thing he did was to confuse Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong. The Haeungung Palace sequence also featured some funny moments between the Emperor and Court Lady Noh Ok Nam. But the best part of this sequence was a silent interaction between the King and his bodyguard.

In episode 4, the fantasy thriller also revealed why the mysterious bamboo flute holders were experiencing a pause in time. In episode 4, Lee Lim found out that time pauses for the flute owners when both the owners of it are together in the same world. This means that the male antagonist can now easily track the moments of his nephew, Lee Gon, without the help of his men.

Saturday night's episode also teased some mysteries surrounding Lee Jong In and Prim Minister Koo Seo Ryeong. And at the end of the episode, the Emperor went back to Republic of Korea to meet the detective and he took her with him to the Kingdom of Corea.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 spoilers and live stream details

The fifth episode of the SBS drama will focus on the various challenges faced by detective Jung Tae Eul in the Kingdom of Corea. Though Emperor Lee Gon had a pleasant stay in the Republic of Korea because of his charming looks and his attractive white horse, Maximus, Kim Go Eun's character will not be easily expected by the people in the parallel world.

From Captain Jo Young to Court Lady Noh Ok Nam, there will be many people in the palace to oppose her stay with the King. The promo for this Friday shows Court Lady asking Lee Gon to keep a distance from the young lady while Woo Do hwan's character tells the detective that he just excuses her because of the Emperor.

To know more about the upcoming episode of the fantasy thriller, people in Korea can watch the show on SBS next Friday, May 1, at 10pm KST. All the aired episodes of the mini-series are also available on the official website for SBS. Korean drama lovers form other parts of the world will have to watch the show on various streaming sites.