The King: Eternal Monarch will take an interesting turn this week by featuring Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul as the first official couple of this television drama. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday, May 1, at 10 pm KST and it will also feature some thrilling scenes of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.
Producers of this fantasy thriller have revealed that the highlight of this week will be a "spring night romance" between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. In the romantic scene, Lee Min Ho will be seen carefully and passionately cooking for his character's lady love inside the royal kitchen. During the scene, the onscreen couple will also share a passionate moment with each other.
But this is not the only interesting scene that will be featured in the fifth episode of this SBS drama. The romantic scene is likely to be followed by a bromance between Emperor Lee Gon and his horse Maximus as well as a rivalry between Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong and Detective Jung Tae Eul. Another interesting scene that could be featured in the fantasy thriller this week is a secret team-up between Lee Lim and detective Kang Shin Jae's psychiatrist Jo Hae In.
Four interesting scenes of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 in detail below:
- A spring night romance - As mentioned above, this romantic scene will be the highlight of this week as it will focus on Jung Tae Eul's growing affection for Lee Min Ho's character. According to the production team, Kim Go Eun's character will be moved by seeing the King preparing a special meal for her in the royal kitchen.
- A rivalry between Jung Tae Eul and Koo Seo Ryung – It is safe to assume that no one in the Kingdom of Corea will be really pleased to meet the detective. But the person who will be mostly affected by her arrival will be Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryung. Jung Eun Chae's character is sure to come up with a plan to get rid of Jung Tae Eul.
- A bromance between Lee Gon and Maximus – White horse Maximus is loved by many people around the globe and the scenes of Emperor Lee Gon with his horse always kept the viewers glued to the screens. So, the series' followers will surely get to watch some scenes between these two beloved characters as the producers will never miss an opportunity to increase the viewership ratings.
- A secret team-up between Lee Lim and psychiatrist Jo Hae In – Girl's Day member Sojin was introduced as psychiatrist Jo Hae In in episode 4. Though nothing much about the character has been revealed until now, she is unlikely to just play the role of Detective Kang Shin Jae's psychiatrist. The character may have a more important role to play in the television drama and the viewers will probably get to know about it in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5.