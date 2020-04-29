The King: Eternal Monarch will take an interesting turn this week by featuring Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul as the first official couple of this television drama. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday, May 1, at 10 pm KST and it will also feature some thrilling scenes of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.

Producers of this fantasy thriller have revealed that the highlight of this week will be a "spring night romance" between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. In the romantic scene, Lee Min Ho will be seen carefully and passionately cooking for his character's lady love inside the royal kitchen. During the scene, the onscreen couple will also share a passionate moment with each other.

But this is not the only interesting scene that will be featured in the fifth episode of this SBS drama. The romantic scene is likely to be followed by a bromance between Emperor Lee Gon and his horse Maximus as well as a rivalry between Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong and Detective Jung Tae Eul. Another interesting scene that could be featured in the fantasy thriller this week is a secret team-up between Lee Lim and detective Kang Shin Jae's psychiatrist Jo Hae In.

Four interesting scenes of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 in detail below: