Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch is getting better with every episode. This week, the fantasy thriller will feature a few interesting scenes, including a power-couple scene between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul and an unpleasant meeting between courtlady Noh Ok Nam and the detective.

Kim Go Eun's character finally got to see the world of Lee Gon in the fourth episode of this mini-series and she was really surprised to meet Jo Young in the parallel world. But the bodyguard of Lee Min Ho's character was not really pleased to meet the detective. The promo for episode 5 teases a sweet rivalry between Woo Do Hwan's character and Jung Tae Eul.

The viewers of this SBS fantasy thriller will get to know more about Jung Tae Eul's stay in the Kingdom of Corea this week. The fifth episode of this mini-series is likely to be packed with several fun-filled and thrilling sequences. Let's look into some of them below:

An unpleasant meeting between Jung Tae Eul and courtlady Noh Ok Nam – The courtlady will be surely surprised to see a woman with the King. A promo for The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 shows her initial reaction on meeting the detective. The short clip shows her saying, "My goodness, gracious" and then, asking Lee Gon not to take any photos with Jung Tae Eul. A sweet rivalry between Jo Young and Jung Tae Eul – The promo for this week has also revealed that the Emperor's bodyguard will not be really pleased to meet the detective. In the video, he can be seen asking her, "What have you done to His Majesty?" And, when Kim Go Eun's character tries to attack smart, Jo Young warns her and says, "I'm letting this go just because you are his guest." A power-couple sequence between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul – The viewers of this SBS drama saw Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul staying very close to each other in episode 4 and they are eagerly waiting to see the onscreen couple take their relationship to the next level this week. The promo video for episode 5 teases a lip-lock scene between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. Lee Lim's next evil move – Emperor Lee Gon's uncle will try to make his army stronger in episode 5 of this television drama. In the promo video, the evil character can be seen convincing a woman to join his team. He tells her that she can lead a better life by teaming up with him. An introduction of a new character – The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 may also introduce a new character to the viewers. In the promo, Lee Min Ho's character introduces Jung Tae Eul to a person named Kang Sin Jae in his world. The followers of this SBS drama will have wait until Friday to find out more about the new character. Until then, catch up with the first four episodes online here.

Watch the promo for this week below: