The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 was worth the wait as the viewers were able to watch a passionate moment between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul in this episode. But in episode 6, both the characters may not get enough time to spend with each other because the King is likely to be busy with an important meeting.

The upcoming episode of this SBS fantasy thriller will also follow the Emperor's uncle Lee Lim as he slowly builds up his army in the Kingdom of Corea. His next target could be Detective Kang Shin Jae, who is leading a tough journey because of his circumstances. It remains to be seen if the detective will team-up with the evil character or not.

A quick recap of episode 5

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off last week and followed Emperor Lee Gon as he accompanied Detective Jung Tae Eul to Haeungung Palace. Just before reaching the palace, Kim Go Eun's character tried to find out if she is in a fantasy world by holding Jo Young at gunpoint and the immediate response from the Emperor's security personnels forced her to believe that she is in a parallel world.

As expected, court lady Noh Ok Nam was not at all pleased to meet the detective. She was very strict and rude to the King as well as his special guest. The court lady also tried to keep the presence of Kim Go Eun's character in the palace a top secret and she asked the King to keep a distance from his female friend. In order to separate Lee Gon from Jung Tae Eul, the court lady prepared a tight-schedule for the Emperor and then, she arranged a special room for the detective, which was faraway from the King's room.

Jung Tae Eul becomes an explorer

But Lee Min Ho's character didn't take much time to find the detective's room. He gave a surprise visit to her and they spend sometime together, during which the King shared a passionate kiss with his lady love. Next day, Lee Gon came up with a plan to take her with him. He included her in his security team for half of the day and then, he let her go to explore the country by herself. Unfortunately, she didn't know that Jo Young was quietly following her.

After spending some time in Busan, the detective went to Seoul in search of her mother and she ended up with no money to go back. Though she tried to contact the King multiple times, she could not get through him. When the King heard about it, he quickly reached out to her rescue and that was when Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong gave him a surprise visit. The two female leads in the story finally met each other last night and the outcome of it could be revealed tonight.

What lies ahead for Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 6?

The Prime Minister will never miss an opportunity to play smart move against the King and she will probably use the detective for that. Initially, Jung Eun Chae's character may try to identify the stranger and then she might also try to confirm the King's relationship with the unknown lady. It will be interesting to watch Koo Seo Ryeong's rivalry with the detective in the new episode.

Since Lee Lim did not have much of a role to play in episode 5, he will surely make it big tonight. He has already set his mind for the next target and the viewers will get to know more about it in the upcoming episode. The new episode will also focus on Lee Gon's busy schedules and Jung Tae Eul's lonely minutes.

How to watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 6 live online?

SBS will air the sixth episode of this fantasy thriller on Saturday at 10pm KST and it will follow Detective Jung Tae Eul as she explores the Kingdom of Corea all alone. Meanwhile, Emperor Lee Gon on an important mission. Tune in to SBS tonight to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with sub-titles on Netflix.