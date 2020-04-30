After Lee Gon, it's time for Jung Tae Eul to experience the worst from a group of stranger in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5. The episode is scheduled to air on SBS tomorrow, May 1, at 10pm KST and it will follow Kim Go Eun's character as she explores the Kingdom of Corea and learn more about Lee Min Ho's character.

The detective's curiosity about a parallel world and King Lee Gon helped her to visit the parallel world in episode 4. Upon reaching there, the first thing that shook her was the difference in appearance of her long time friend and public service worker Jo Eun Sup. It may take some time for Kim Go Eun's character to realise that Jo Young is a different person.

Trouble ahead for Jung Tae Eul

The King: Eternal Monarch will offer fans some hilarious moments between Kim Go Eun and Woo Do Hwan in episode 5. The production team for this fantasy thriller has already shared details of such a scene through a set of teaser images. The stills show Jung Tae Eul holding Jo Young at gun point in the Haeungung Palace while Lee Gon calmly watches the whole act with a confused smile on his face.

The producers revealed that it is one of the tension-filled moments of this week and they asked the viewers to watch the fifth episode on Friday to know more about the scene.

"As Lee Min Ho, Kim Go En and Woo Do Hwan become entangled in various ways in both the parallel universes of the Korean Empire and the Republic of Korea, they are adding to the suspense of the drama. To find out what kind of role Jo Young will play for Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, who have crossed over to the Korean Empire, please tune in to this week's episode," the production team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the promo for this week shows Lee Min Ho's character having a friendly chat with his lady love. During the conversation, Kim Go Eun's character asks the King if he has ever fallen in love and he replies, "Yes". The King may share the details about his first love with the detective this week.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 live stream details

SBS will air the fifth episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday at 10pm KST and it is likely to be packed with several hilarious moments of Kim Go Eun in the Haeungung Palace. Emperor Lee Gon is sure to make Detective Jung Tae Eul's stay in the Kingdom of Corea a memorable one.

So, tune in to SBS tomorrow night to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with sub-titles on Netflix.

Watch the promo for this week below: