After waiting for nearly a week, the Korean drama lovers around the globe were really happy to watch a new episode of The King: Eternal Monarch on April 24. The fantasy thriller will back with another episode on SBS tonight, April 25, at 10pm KST. The prime focus of episode 4 will be the complicated relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul.

Episode 3 of the mini-series took the viewers through a fun-filled ride as it explored the relationship between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's characters. But the television drama ended on a sad note as it featured the onscreen couple parting ways just before the show went off-air on Friday night. Let's get into the details of it.

Emperor Lee Gon had a tough time explaining to Detective Jung Tae Eul that he belongs to a parallel universe. He tried out every possible way to make her believe the existence of a similar universe. Though she paid attention to everything that he told her, she continued to call him a crazy guy with no identity of his own.

The DNA Report and a showdown with the gangsters

The DNA report of Lee Min Ho's character came with a surprising turn in the story. At least for a few seconds after thoroughly going through the report, Kim Go Eun's character thought of believing everything the Emperor told her. The detective also spent some time with Lee Gon to dig some details about his real identity and her efforts went in vain.

At that night, Lee Gon experienced some kind of bodily pain and it was like certain type of abnormal signals from supernatural powers. In the next morning also the King saw strange things happening around him as everything surrounding him stopped moving for a few seconds. Though he assumed that it was an aftermath of entering a different world, he was unable to draw a proper conclusion about it.

Episode 3 of The King: Eternal Monarch also featured a showdown between Lee Gon and a group of gangsters. The Emperor was really happy to show-off his fighting skills to Detective Jung Tae Eul and her friend Kang Shin Jae. However, they did not really pay attention to the King and he took that opportunity to go back home.

The hardships of Detective Kang Shin Jae

The followers of this fantasy thriller also got to learn about Kim Kyung Nam's character through the latest episode. The detective was born in a well-settled family and things took an unexpected turn in life during his teens. The person who helped him in his most difficult times and the one who encouraged him to become a detective was Jung Tae Eul's father.

The viewers will get to know more about Detective Kang Shin Jae and his relationship with Jung Tae Eul in the fourth episode of this television drama. The episode is likely to feature some intense scenes and fun-filled sequences of both Kingdom of Corea as well as the Republic of Korea.

What to expect in the next episode?

A reunion between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul will be the highlight of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 4, which will air on SBS tonight, April 25, at 10pm KST. The fourth episode of this fantasy thriller will also feature the hardships of detective Kang Shin Jae and the next evil move by Lee Lim.

The promo for new episode shows Lee Gon trying to learn more about the mysterious bamboo flute with the help of his bodyguard, Jo Young. The short clip also shows the Emperor sharing very detail about his stay in the Republic of Korea with his childhood friend. The video then features the various challenges faced by Court Lady No Ok Nam because of Lee Min Ho's character.

To know more about the upcoming episode of this fantasy thriller, people in Korea can watch the show on SBS tonight, April 25, at 10pm KST. All the aired episodes of this mini-series are also available on the official website for SBS. And, the Korean drama lovers form other parts of the world will have to watch the show on various streaming sites.