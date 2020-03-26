A filming video and several photos of upcoming SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' are doing the rounds online. They feature the new look of Lee Min Ho in the historical fantasy thriller that is slated to premiere in mid-April. The LEAKED footage and photos show a casual interaction of Lee Min Ho with co-star Woo Do Hwan.

With just a couple of weeks left for the mini-series to premiere on SBS, the production team is releasing new visuals, stills and other details of the show on a daily basis. Still, the leaked on-location pictures and production clip have captured the attention of many Korean drama lovers world-wide. The materials feature a never-before-seen look of Lee Min Ho in the show.

In all the promos, posters and stills released by Hwa & Dam Pictures, Lee Min Ho is featured in a black emperor suit. But the leaked images and footage feature him in white navy uniform.

The photos and the video were shared online by an Instagram user, monikered as lovehyoliming, on the photo-sharing platform on Wednesday, March 25. The visual and snaps immediately started doing the rounds on various social networking sites. The footage and the images feature Lee Min Ho on a ship as he is seen casually chatting with Woo Do Hwan.

Check out the first official poster of The King: Eternal Monarch below:

SBS released the first official poster of the historical fantasy thriller on March 25. The poster features lead cast Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starring at each other as they stand in the middle of a busy road. The fully lighted background makes the image very attractive.

But some of the K-drama fans, like minozimho, were disappointed after seeing the poster as the person tweeted, "ok actually i expected something huge for #TheKingEternalMonarch main poster with a high quality concept. for main poster other dramas has official photoshoot where all the main casts together in studio tho and but what happened to TKEM??? didnt they have a budget for this????"

The production team released two other posters of The King: Eternal Monarch. The first poster features Lee Min Ho with Jung Eun Jae and Lee Jung Jin and the second features Kim Go Eun with Woo Do Hwan and Kim Kyung Nam.

Trap actor Lee Hong Nae joins The King: Eternal Monarch cast list

Young actor Lee Hong Nae, who has appeared in several movies and dramas like Trap and Intruder, is confirmed to join the cast list of the SBS drama. He will be playing the role of a security person named Seok Ho Pil in the fantasy thriller. He will be appearing in the show as vice-captain of Emperor Lee Gon's guard.

"I'm so happy to be a part of a project with writer Kim Eun Sook. Every day on set has been exciting. Rather than having particular hopes or aspirations, my main focus is to do my best so as not to disappoint the writer and director who gave me this opportunity," Soompi quoted the actor as saying.