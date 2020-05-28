The King: Eternal Monarch will not return with a new episode on SBS Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m. KST. The telecast of chapter 13 is postponed for the broadcast of 2011 American thriller film Contagion. The episode is rescheduled to air on Saturday, May 30, at 10 p.m. KST and it will continue to focus on the rivalry of Emperor Lee Gon with his uncle Lee Rim.

SBS released a statement explaining the rescheduling of its programs. The broadcasting channel revealed that this special arrangement is made in hopes of increasing the safety awareness of people in the country about novel coronavirus pandemic. This decision is made in the view of the rapid increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea during the last two days,the SBS spokesperson said in a statement.

On May 28, a total of 79 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Currently, there are a total of 11,344 confirmed cases in the country, among which 10,340 people have been discharged from isolation.

What to Expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 and How to Watch it Online?

The followers of this fantasy thriller are curious to know what lies ahead for these two characters in the upcoming episode. Some of the viewers have already come up with several fan theories about this story's ending. The producers of this mini-series also left some clues for the viewers about the conclusion. They released a few behind-the-scenes photos of the last scene that tease time-traveling or a flashback. Read on to know more about it.

New stills of this fantasy thriller hinted at trouble for Lee Gon. One of the images featured him in a hospital bed. Woo Do Hwan is also a part of the scene. Jo Young is sitting beside the King while he is lying unconscious on the hospital bed. The teaser images have increased the curiosity of viewers, and they are eagerly waiting to know what is in store for the King of the Kingdom of Corea.

"What is going on, Your Majesty! Who is the assassin threatening Lee Gon's life? Do not miss the drama on the time this week which will take your eyes by escalating tension," a Twitter user wrote. "I dunno what's happening. And with rumors of Lee Gon's doppelganger being alive that point seems so strange what could be the purpose?," another follower of the SBS fantasy thriller tweeted.

The followers of this mini-series will have to watch the show on Friday to know more about this scene. SBS will air the new episode of this television drama on Saturday, May 30, at 10 p.m. KST. Korean drama lovers can watch the show by either tunning on to SBS or by streaming it on the official website of SBS. Meanwhile, the non-Korean speaking population can watch the 13th episode of this mini-series with sub-titles on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch Ending

The television drama wrapped up it's filming on Thursday, May 28. The production team released several behind-the-scene photos of the final day of shooting. These images featured a few scenes of Lee Min Ho with Kim Go Eun. After analyzing the stills, some of the eagle-eyed fans have come up with several fan theories about the drama's ending.

A few of the series' followers, like Twitter user Fictional Trash, speculated an opening ending for Lee Gon and his lover detective Jung Tae Eul. "So this is my greatest fear now. I think they won't end up together in the current timeline, so as the final scene we will be presented with their story in the 90s," the person tweeted. While some of the viewers, like Uniconrose, speculated a happy ending for Lee Gon and Tae Eul. "Do I sense a happy ending from the pictures from the fans who were at the filming location?".

Eagle-eyed fans of the SBS drama also came up with theories about time-traveling and flashback scenes. "In their last shooting location, seems like they are back in the past or time travel. The film posters/billboards are films from the 1930s or 1940s so it is most likely they are in a 50s era. They are back in time," a Twitter user wrote. "I'm really confused but I really hope this means a new freaking surprising plot twist and a happy ending," another person tweeted.