The King: Eternal Monarch is returning with the much-awaited episode on SBS Saturday, May 30, at 10 p.m. KST. Chapter 13 will surely take the viewers through several surprising plot twists. Emperor Lee Gon and his lover Detective Jung Tae Eul could have a lot to deal with in this episode. It may also include an unexpected encounter with their doppelgangers.

The producers of this mini-series released several teaser images and promotional videos to increase the curiosity of the viewers. They hint at Lee Gon and Tae Eul's fight against Lee Lim. Let's find out how Lee Gon and Tae Eul are planning to protect the people in both worlds this week.

Lee Min Ho's character will probably shift his focus from the Kingdom of Corea to the Republic of Korea in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13. New stills and promos of the upcoming chapter show him with Tae Eul and Jo Young in the parallel world. The trio may work together against Lee Lim and his followers.

A 20-second-long teaser video of the upcoming episode shows Lee Gon running towards Tae Eul through a busy street of the Republic of Korea. The time suddenly stops, and he is the only person who is moving. When the King sees the detective, he gives her a tight hug and cries loudly. The fans are curious to know what happened between the two characters.

"This is getting complicated and I'm not ready," a Twitter user wrote. While another series follower tweeted, "We all know how the writer loves to make episodes 13 and 14 painful. So, let's get ready."

Is Lee Gon's doppelganger alive?

Meanwhile, some of the eagle-eyed fans of The King: Eternal Monarch noticed Lee Min Ho wearing a naval uniform with the nametag of Lee Ji Hun in one of the teaser images. The photo shows Min Ho walking alone in the black and white outfit. The series' followers are curious to know if the doppelganger of Lee Gon in the Republic of Korea is alive.

The viewers of this fantasy thriller drama will have to watch episode 13 to find out whether Lee Ji Hun is still alive or Lee Gon is using his name to confuse Lee Lim and his followers. The chapter will also explain Lee Lim's role in the new plot twist and how Luna is going to deal with it. A promo for this week shows Tae Eul having a telephonic conversation with her doppelganger.

Watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 on SBS Saturday, May 30, at 10 p.m. KST to find out what lies ahead for Lee Gon and Tae Eul this week.