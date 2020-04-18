The much-awaited historical fantasy thriller, The King: Eternal Monarch, premiered on SBS this Friday, April 17, at 10 pm KST. Episode 1 featured the first meeting between Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul. The next episode will reveal more details about the relationship between these two characters and the episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, April 18, at 10 pm KST.

The first episode of this mini-series began with a shot of Lee Jung Jin as Lee Lim. He is the main antagonist of the story. In the first scene, this character was questioned by detective Jung Tae Eul and his colleagues for a murder case. The Prime Minister of Kingdom of Corea tells them a fairytale story that involves his younger brother and his nephew.

Lee Lim tells the detectives that he killed his own brother because he wanted to take a bamboo flute from him. The bamboo flute has some extra-ordinary powers and it helped him to stay young for the last 20 years. Though the detectives don't take his story, they definitely confirmed that he killed his own younger brother.

Lee Min Ho as Emperor Lee Gon

The mini-series then took the viewers to a flashback scene that explained the relationship between Lee Lim and Emperor Lee Gon. The emperor was introduced as a young boy and the character was played by child actor Jeong Hyun Jun. The flashback scene also featured the childhood of Jo Young, who was portrayed by child actor Jung Si Yul.

In the second part of the drama, Lee Min Ho was introduced as the grown-up version of Emperor Lee Gon and Woo Do Hwan as his bodyguard Jo Young. After focussing on the day-to-day life of Lee Gon, the show introduced a mysterious character, who was chased by the Emperor. Though he tried his best to catch the lady, he couldn't get hold of her. Finally, he ends up reaching the other world, i.e, Republic of Korea and meets detective Jung Tae Eul.

In episode 2 of The King: Eternal Monarch, the relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and detective will be explored further. The promo shows Lee Min Ho' character explaining everything to Kim Go Eun's character, but she doesn't take his story. The second episode will also feature the first meeting between the Emperor and detective Jo Eun Seob.

How to watch episode 2 live online?

The second episode of this historical fantasy thriller will air on SBS tonight, April 18, at 10 pm KST and the K-Drama fans can watch the show by tuning in to the channel every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST. Every episode of the mini-series will also be made available on SBS' official website. Korean drama lovers from across the globe can also watch the drama with sub-titles on various streaming sites.