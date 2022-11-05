King Charles and Prince William Exploded into 'Torrents of Profanity' After Trump's Comments on Nude Photos of Kate Middleton, New Book Claims

King Charles and Prince William exploded into "torrents of profanity" after hearing comments from Donald Trump about Kate Middleton's 2012 topless photo scandal, a new book revealed this week. Trump took to Twitter to comment after the French magazine Closerpublished photos of Kate sunbathing topless in Provence, France.

The then Duchess of Cambridge was a victim of paparazzi after she was infamously photographed sunbathing topless on private property in France while on vacation with her husband, Prince William. The scandal left King Charles, Prince William and even Prince Harry fuming, according to the new book, and they slammed Trump as they tried to defend Kate.

Father and Son Got Furious

Trump, 76, didn't waste time after the photographs were published and tweeted, "Kate Middleton is great â€“ but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude â€“ only herself to blame."

"Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!" he added.

Excerpts from Christopher Andersen's new biography The King: The Life of Charles III reveals that Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry used "torrents of profanity" in response to the post.

"Trump's criticism of Kate resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as "torrents of profanity" from both Prince Charles and his sons," Andersen wrote, according to Newsweek.

The book, reportedly, makes several other bombshell revelations, including how in 2019, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, was "disappointed" when Trump referred to him in a tweet as the "Prince of Whales," with the spelling of the marine mammal rather than the nation.

The Royal Family also allegedly tried to "discourage" Trump from visiting the UK in 2017, according to Andersen's book.

Andersen in his book writes that Charles, William and Harry "burned up the phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with all three princes agreeing to work behind the scenes to discourage Trump's visit."

"Throughout 2017 and into 2018, Britons seemed nearly as fascinated with the tweet-storming Trump as their American cousins. The royal family was no exception," Andersen writes. "At every opportunity, including Prince Harry's wedding reception, Charles took his wealthy and influential American friends aside and gently prodded them for information."

Trump Vs the Royals

Charles remained inquisitive throughout that period. However, he needed to be careful not to put too much pressure on his American friends because some of the people who gave to his charity, "including those with the deepest pockets, were Trump supporters," Andersen writes.

However, it was the comments on Kate that infuriated King Charles and his sons the most. "While we're all fans of Kate, can you imagine why she would ever be out in the nude?" Trump asked as he made a statement on the nude photos on Fox and Friends at the time.

"Why would she be standing in the nude in a swimming pool or wherever she was. She's Kate. It's terrible what they did, it's terrible to take pictures, but boy, how can you do a thing so stupid?"

The media's choice to publish the topless photos, according to a statement from St James's Palace, was "grotesque." "The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of [Princess Diana], and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so."

Kate and William received Â£120,000 in punitive damages in 2017.

The book by Hans Christian Andersen will be released on November 8â€”exactly two months after the passing of King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles was the oldest and most experienced heir apparent to the British crown at the age of 73.

"The King" will also reach bookstore shelves, before Prince Harry's eagerly awaited biography "Spare," which will be released on January 10. The royal family is "hugely nervous" about the book, according to a prior report from Page Six. The book is rumored to contain graphic information about the world's most renowned family.