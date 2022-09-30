Queen Cause of Death: National Records of Scotland Releases Late Monarch's Death Certificate; Here's How She Died

The National Records of Scotland released the late monarch's death certificate after multiple attempts to bar access to the record and keep it secret. The late sovereign died at Balmoral Castle at 3.10pm on September 8. She passed away because of "old age", according to the entry in the Registrar of Deaths.

The certificate doesn't show any other cause of death. Prime Minister Liz Truss was informed of the queen's death at 4.30 pm, while members of the public were informed a few hours later. The Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

Queen Died Of 'Old Age'

The entry also provided a series of pieces of information already known by the public, including the Queen's marital status - widowed - and the name of her spouse, Prince Philip. The Queen's name was indicated in full as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary and, as a surname, the certificate stated "Windsor", according to Daily Express.

Previously, it appeared that Elizabeth II's cause of death was being tried to remain a mystery as Scottish authorities were keeping it a secret and blocked access to the late monarch's death certificate.

National Records of Scotland Earlier Blocked Access To Death Certificate

Multiple requests have been made to the Scottish government for a copy of the Queen's death certificate, which is a matter of public record. But the National Records of Scotland appeared to be blocking all attempts by the media to gain her certificate.

If she had died in England, her cause of death would never have been known, as the Registration Act of 1836 does not apply to monarchs.

However, she died in Scotland, where under the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965, all deaths are required to be registered within seven days and a death certificate is also required to be submitted to a registrar.

The certificate also mentioned Windsor Castle as the late sovereign's "usual residence", and, addressing her occupation, it simply said: "Her Majesty The Queen". The document also stated the informant of her death was the Princess Royal, the Queen's only daughter. Princess Anne herself mentioned spending Her Majesty's last few hours at her bedside, according to Express.

