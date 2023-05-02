King Charles III Coronation Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

King Charles III will officially become the British head of state through his coronation on Saturday, May 6. He will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Monarchy supporters from across the globe, including the US, Canada, and Australia, can watch the coronation live online.

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for thousands of people and a first-time experience for the population under 70 years. A new British monarch will be crowned for the first time in 70 years. It will be worth watching from anywhere in the world. Those interested in viewing it live from London can queue along the designed areas between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey to watch the ceremony.

People can also watch the coronation of King Charles III live online from the comfort of their homes. Here is everything about the crowning ceremony that will take place on Saturday.

How to Watch the Royal Ceremony from the US?

The coronation will begin at 11 am BST. The total duration of the event would be around two hours. People in the United States will have to wake up early to watch the royal ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey. All the major cable networks and media sites, including CBS, NBC, Fox News, ABC, and CNN, will be covering the royal ceremony from 5 am EST.

People in the US can watch the coronation live online through USA TODAY, The New York Times, ABC News Live, Today Show on NBC, NBC News, CNN, Paramount+, DirecTV

Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Sky News YouTube channel, BBC, and Britbox by BBC and iTV.

How to Watch King Charles III Coronation in Canada?

People in Canada can watch the royal ceremony live online on CTV News. A CTV National News special titled The King's Coronation will air online from London at 4 pm EST. CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV News apps will provide live coverage of the royal event.

Guests

How to Watch King Charles III Coronation in Australia?

Monarchy supporters in Australia and foes can watch the royal ceremony live online on ABC and ABC News from 5 pm AEST on May 6. The coronation will begin at 8 pm AEST. Channel 7 and 7Plus will telecast the live coverage of this royal ceremony at 7 pm AEST. The viewers from Melbourne will have to switch from Channel 7 to 7two at 7.30 pm AEST to watch the coronation live online.

BritBox Australia will live stream the royal event from London with full replay and highlights.

How to Watch the Royal Ceremony from the UK and Other Countries?

Sky News, Sky Channel 501, and Sky Showcase Channel 106 will cover the coronation of King Charles III for people in the UK and other parts of the world. Freeview channel 233, BT channel 313, Virgin channel 603, and Saorview channel 23 will also cover the event live online. Additional streaming options are the official YouTube channel of Sky News, BBC, and ITV.

Guests

Nearly 2000 people will attend the royal ceremony, including Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis. Prince Harry will be present at the event, while his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children will stay home in California. Immediate members of the British royal family and Queen Consort Camilla's family would attend the royal ceremony. Royals from other parts of the world, such as Australian-born Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark, and the representatives from the charities the royals support might also attend the event. First Lady Jill Biden will attend the royal ceremony on behalf of the United States.