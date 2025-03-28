King Charles Hospitalized After Suffering Side Effects of Cancer Treatment and Is Forced to Cancel All Royal Engagements

King Charles, 76, had to be briefly admitted to the hospital on Thursday due to "temporary" side effects from his cancer treatment, according to reports. He had a "scheduled" medical visit as part of his continued healthcare. The monarch had to cancel all his day's appointments owing to the "temporary side effects."

However, the 76-year-old king had returned to his Clarence House residence on Thursday night, according to the UK Sun. He was also "working as usual," with insiders calling it a "most minor bump in a road that's very much heading in the right direction." Charles' scheduled events for Friday were also called off keeping his health in mind.

Charles Back Home after Brief Hospital Stay

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House, and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary program will also be rescheduled."

Insiders insisted that there was "no drama" and described the King's "short" hospital visit as part of his ongoing treatment plan.

However, it serves as a worrying reminder that, over a year after revealing his diagnosis with an unspecified type of cancer, the King continues to receive treatment while maintaining a demanding schedule of public appearances.

A source added: "As many can vouch, such things are not unexpected with these kind of conditions."

At his residence, the King was reportedly in good health and carrying on with his royal duties.

According to the Sun, he was taken to the hospital in a car rather than an emergency vehicle, and Queen Camilla did not accompany him.

Last year, Charles underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate and disclosed his cancer diagnosis in February. However, his treatment has been progressing positively, with the royal family announcing in December that his condition had entered a "managed phase."

Type of Cancer Not Known

Buckingham Palace has never revealed the specific type of cancer the King has, only clarifying that it is unrelated to the prostate surgery he underwent last January, during which the disease was detected. Details about his treatment have also not been shared.

However, the Daily Mail reported last year that the cancer was identified at a very early stage. It is understood that his treatment is ongoing, and his recovery is progressing in a "very positive direction."

Sources insisted that the King has continued to fulfill a full schedule of public and State duties, with no changes to that arrangement.

His last public appearance was on Wednesday, when he attended two extended engagements—visiting an exhibition on soil and meeting with members of the farming community—before hosting a large reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 regional media representatives.

Charles' cancer diagnosis isn't the only health challenge to affect Buckingham Palace.

Just two months after the King disclosed his condition last year, Kate Middleton also revealed that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer. Kate stepped away from public life for several months but later announced in September that she was cancer-free following treatment.