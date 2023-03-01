King Charles Is Evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage and Giving it to Prince Andrew

King Charles has decided to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal Frogmore Cottage residence and has offered it to disgraced Prince Andrew, according to reports. The monarch started the eviction procedure in January, the day after Prince Harry's shocking autobiography "Spare," was released, according to an insider who spoke with Page Six.

Another article in The Sun claims that the Palace wants to swap out the duo for the disgraced Duke of York, who now lives in the larger Royal Lodge. Harry's memoir contains several startling claims, including that Prince William violently shoved him to the ground and that Camilla, the Queen Consort, leaked information about the brothers to the media.

No Place for Harry and Meghna

Although Andrew is reportedly resisting the change, Harry and Meghan are reportedly being compelled to leave the cottage, which is their only remaining residence in the UK, and complete their relocation to the US anyway.

The news comes as planning for King Charles' coronation in May is well underway and speculation is rife that Prince Harry would not be invited.

"This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK," a source told The Sun, who first reported the news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been granted an alternative home on the vast estate owned by the royal family.

The Windsor Estate cottage has served as Harry and Meghan's UK residence since Queen Elizabeth II gave it to them for their wedding in 2018.

The five-bedroom house, which would be a substantial demotion from Andrew's existing residence at Royal Lodge, has been offered to him by King Charles.

A source from the Palace told The Sun, "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK. Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

Battle Royale

Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess' only remaining residence in the UK, is a grace and favor cottage on the Frogmore Estate in Windsor that was given to them by the late Queen in 2018 for their wedding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' primary residence, Adelaide Cottage, is a short distance away from the cottage.

It was extensively renovated in 2018â€“2019 before Harry and Meghan moved in and now resembles a mansion with five bedrooms and expansive gardens.

It was previously were five different residences for the staff members who worked on the Windsor Estate. The Sovereign Grant famously paid Â£2.4 million for the entire refurbishment.

Harry and Meghan most recently extended their lease on the home in May 2022 after Princess Eugenie and her partner, who had lived in after the Duke and Duchess left in 2020, left the estate to move to Portugal. It is believed that the couple will move forward with their relocation to Montecito, California, but it is unclear if they would contest the alleged eviction.

The eviction comes at a fragile time for Harry and Meghan, who have seen their popularity ratings in the US drastically decline since the release of Spare.

News of their eviction comes just days before Harry is scheduled to participate in an 'intimate' livestream conversation with doctor, author, and addiction specialist Gabor MatÃ© to promote his memoir Spare.

According to reports, it's almost final that Harry and Meghan will have to evict their Frogmore home. Also, the eviction may have been the last means of communication between the monarch and his youngest son since "Spare was released."