Lisa Ann: Adult Film Star Dragged Out of Matt Rife Show in Handcuffs as She Says She 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Former adult star Lisa Ann was arrested for allegedly using her phone during Matt Rife's performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and was promptly escorted out despite her denial of the accusation. Ann took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her disapproval of the incident criticizing four NYPD officers for escorting her out in handcuffs.

"So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone," she posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night. She mentioned that she was adhering to SOPs, maintaining that she did not "touch" her phone during the performance.

Thrown Out and Arrested

"I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile, I missed the show I was so looking forward to," Ann wrote.

She accompanied her post with a video showing herself being escorted out by NYPD officers, shouting, "I did nothing wrong! I didn't touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine...and I go to jail!"

As part of the comment on that video, she added, "This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf."

When asked to stop, she refused and the NYPD intervened. She "was not removed for the phone, she was removed because she was disruptive," the source claims. "She was being very disorderly."

"She started getting loud, the police were there, and she started kicking them," the insider added.

Total Violation of Rules

In video footage circulating on social media, Ann can be seen using her phone before being taken away from her seat by the police. Subsequently, she seems to be waving her arms and resisting the efforts to escort her out.

Ann, 51, gained prominence for portraying a parody version of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in adult films and for her appearances on "The Howard Stern Show" and her SiriusXM show, "Stripper Town."

On the other hand, Matt Rife, 28, has faced another scandal. Despite quickly rising in the comedy world and amassing over 18 million TikTok followers, he received backlash online after his Netflix special in November 2023 included jokes about domestic violence.

At the beginning of the special, Rife narrated a story about dining at a Baltimore restaurant with a friend and noticing their female server had a black eye.

Critics questioned why the restaurant owners didn't assign the employee to work in the kitchen to prevent customers from asking questions about her visible injuries.

"Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have a black eye," Rife joked. He then told the audience that the story was a "test" to gauge their sense of humor.

However, his fans were furious.

"The way women catapulted Matt Rife into popularity and the second he gets a comedy special on Netflix he immediately betrays them with a joke about domestic violence crazy innit," one person wrote.

"The girls and gays were Matt Rife's biggest demographic and he used his Netflix special to pander to toxic masculinity," another disgusted fan wrote, adding: "It feels like a betrayal."

"Not Matt Rife building his platform on catering to his female audience and then opening his Netflix special with a domestic violence joke," a third person wrote.