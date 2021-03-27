Kim Soo Hyun's Remuneration for That Night: The Dream High Actor Becomes Highest-paid South Korean Actor in K-Drama

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the highest-paid South Korean actors. His remuneration has been increasing at an astounding rate project after project. His salary has doubled after he was discharged from military service in 2019.

Salary Increased after his Return

Rumours are rife that the 33-year old is being paid a bomb for his next TV series That Night. In fact, he is getting a four times higher salary than what he used to get before he went for the military service and his salary has doubled since he was part of the 2020 romantic drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

The Moon Embracing the Sun star used to get around 100 million won in 2018 per episode of a drama. It reached a staggering 200 million won per episode of It's Okay Not to Be Okay after he was discharged from the military service.

Kim Soo Hyun's Remuneration for That Night

Now, the actor is going to reportedly receive 500 million won for an episode of his forthcoming drama That Night. If the latest buzz is true, he has become the highest-paid actor in South Korean dramas.

His presence will not only increase the product's viewership but will also help the show to get more revenue from commercials, copyright sales and more. Hence, this salary is justified, as per the industry insiders.

However, his agency Gold Medalist has refused to comment on the issue.

That Night

Lee Myung-woo-directed That Night is the Korean adaptation of the British hit TV series Criminal Justice. Kim Soo Hyun will be seen in the role of a college student whose life changes in just a night as he becomes the prime suspect in a woman's murder case.

Cha Seung-won plays his legal counsel and how they fight to prove Kim Soo Hyun's innocence forms the crux of the story.

The show was formally announced in January 2021. It will be aired in the second half of the year.