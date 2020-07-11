It's Okay to Not Be Okay is gradually picking up the pace and has already won the hearts of millions of viewers. As the audience awaits the seventh episode of the drama, here are a few interesting details about the scene that took the longest to edit.

It was not an emotional scene between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in the rain, nor was it the scene inside the castle, but the scene that took almost two months for the crew to bring on to the screen was a scene with Kwak Dong Yeon in Episode 3.

Kwak Dong Yeon's Delusions and VFX Magic

This scene required a massive amount of VFX and a long time on the editing table. Especially the scene where the car flies over his head in slow motion and matching it back to reality in the same scene required intensive CGI.

In the scene, where Kwak Dong Yeon is asleep on a hospital bed, he has delusions of dancing in a club and then running out to escape from a group of baddies. He sees a car flying along with other small objects, and he sees himself inside the car. The scene ends with an explosion. More than 20 artists worked on the scene for nearly two months, said Park Sung Jin, director of VFX on the drama.

Another scene that involved Yeon, was shot outdoors and had a chase sequence that also required long hours of editing. In the scene, Yeon's character Kwon Ki Do is seen being brought back to the psychiatric ward of a hospital after escaping from there.

He then hops on to Seo Ye Ji's car and both speed away. Kim Soo Hyun chases Seo ye Ji's car through the narrow streets and the actor ends up in a place where his on-screen father is campaigning. Meanwhile, there is also a scene where Yeon flashes at Seo ye Ji, who is unmoved by his action.

The episode ends with Yeon dancing and exposing his father's indifference towards him, and the harassment he faced from his family members because of his uniqueness. This scene was also a time-consuming endeavor as it required detailed editing.

Toughest Challenge For VFX Team

The second most difficult challenge was to create Ko Mun Yeong's (played by Seo ye Ji) castle. It was a mixture of live sets and VFX. Creating the insides of the castle, especially the balcony in the scene involving Ko Mun Yeong's childhood, also saw extensive use of VFX. The director wanted to present a castle that had the feel of a building from fantasy but looked realistic at the same time.

Spoilers- Episode 8

The eighth episode will show a changed relationship between Moon Kang Tae and Ko Mun Young. Kang Tae, who has always been cold towards Mun Young, warms up to her as he learns of her fears. Whereas, Mun Young who is cold towards everyone except Kang Tae finds it hard to believe that she is being loved and cared for by someone.

The new promo shows Kang Tae making Moon Young smile as they share a meal. In it, Moon Young is seen asking Kang Tae if they are having a fling or a serious relationship. Kang Tae is not angry anymore and tries to be funny with Moon Young. Whether he is really opening up to her or if it is his way of treating and healing Moon Young, will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Ko Mun Young is also seen being forced out of her castle by her publisher in the promo. With Kang Tae making an entry, will parting ways with her publisher put Mun Young in trouble? Will he turn into a villain? These questions will also be answered in the coming episodes.