Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won are joining hands for an interesting project. Yes, the duo is teaming up for the Korean remake of popular BBC series Criminal Justice. The forthcoming show is titled as That Night which has an intense story around a woman's murder.

Kim Soo Hyun, who was last seen in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, will be doing the role of a college student. He becomes the prime suspect in the case and his life changes forever in a matter of 12 hours.

Cha Seung Won will be seen in the role of a lawyer named Shin Joong Han, a barely passed law student and the only person willing to take up the case for Kim Soo Hyun.

Kwon Soon Kyu of 'Warrior Baek Dong Soo' and 'The Royal Gambler' fame has penned the story and Lee Myung Woo of The Fiery Priest, Punch and Backstreet Rookie fame is helming the project.

The shooting of the crime series will begin in the first half of 2021 and will be premiered towards the end of the year. The new drama is being funded by Chorokbaem Media and The Studio M!

Song Hye Kyo to Star in Descendants Of The Sun' Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook's Next

Song Hye Kyo has been roped in to play the lead in Descendants Of The Sun screenwriter Kim Eun Sook's next drama. A source has told Ilgan Sports about the actress taking up the new project.

The shooting will commence in the second half of 2021 and the team plans to premiere it by the end of the year of early 2022. It is being produced jointly by Hwa&Dam Pictures and Studio Dragon. PD Ahn Gil Ho is directing the series.