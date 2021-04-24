Kim Soo Hyun to Romance Lee Seol in 'One Ordinary Day'; Han Ye Seul Spotted on the Set

Highest paid South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is gearing up for his next project One Ordinary Day. A remake of BBC drama Criminal Justice, One Ordinary Day's cast boasts some of the industry's top actors including Less Than Evil actress Lee Seol.

News of Lee Seol joining the cast was confirmed by her agency Link Management. Lee Seol, also known for her performance in the drama When the Devil Calls Your Name, will play the role of Seo Soo Jin, a lawyer working in a well-known firm who closely follows Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won's case.

One Ordinary Day Cast, Plot, Streaming

Currently actors Kim Soo Hyun, Cha Seung Won, Kim Shin Rok and Lee Seol have been confirmed to play major roles in the drama that revolves around crime and justice. The drama is being directed by Lee Myung Woo of Backstreet Rookie fame. Kwon Soon Gyu of The Royal Chamber fame will write the screenplay.

One Ordinary Day tells the story of the criminal justice system from the perspective of common people. The story revolves around two men whose lives change completely following the murder of a woman. A college student Kim Hyun Soo [played by Kim Soo Hyun] becomes the primary suspect in the murder. The only person who comes forward to take his case is Shin Joong Han [played by Cha Seung Won], who has barely passed the bar exam and has no name or fame as a lawyer. However, how this case changes their destiny and also the criminal justice system of the country is the main crux of the drama.

The drama is based on the British TV series Criminal Justice, which aired between 2008 and 2009. One Ordinary Day is expected to premiere by November end, this year. The drama will be released on Coupang Play OTT streaming service.

Reports claim it is going to be a most anticipated drama, and per episode cost will be at least 40 percent higher than the recent big budget dramas. The filming is said to have begun and it is also said that fans got a sneak-peek into actress Han Ye Seul shooting opposite Kim Soo Hyun on the banks of Han River.

Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly being paid $440,000 per episode in the drama. He was paid $165,000 per episode for his previous hit drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay also starring Seo ye Ji.