Kim Soo Hyun Controversy: GOLDMEDALIST Releases Lengthy Statement Denying Recent Allegations

The ongoing controversy around Kim Soo Hyun has taken a new turn after entertainment agency GOLDMEDALIST released a lengthy statement denying recent allegations. The firm stated that it did not demand compensation from Kim Sae Ron for damages related to the drama. According to the company, it is impossible to claim compensation for damages caused by contacting agency actors or by posting photos on social media.

Explaining the reason for sending the second certification of contents to Kim Sae Ron, the agency stated that it was to provide an accurate explanation about the certification of contents. The firm said it tried to alleviate Kim Sae Ron's concerns, explain the reasons for urging debt repayment, and express our willingness to negotiate positively.

GOLDMEDALIST explained the creditor-debtor relationship between the entertainment company and actress Kim Sae Ron. The entertainment company stated that its legal representative communicated with Kim Sae Ron's management agency. The actress management agency expressed its willingness to take responsibility for the damages the company has incurred.

"This effectively concluded the creditor-debtor relationship between our company and actress Kim Sae Ron. Subsequently, we would like to clarify once again that we processed the entire amount of the claim against Kim Sae Ron as an uncollectible accounts expense without any further demands or repayment negotiations immediately after (upon receiving the audit report on April 1, 2024). This indicates that our company never intended to pressure the late Kim Sae Ron for repayment of the debt from the beginning, and neither the deceased nor the family made any attempts to repay the debt afterward," GOLDMEDALIST stated.

Here is the Complete Statement by GOLDMEDALIST:

