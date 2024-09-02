Queen Of Tears Star Kim Soo Hyun to Share Screen Space with Jo Bo Ah in New Drama

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, who won the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide with the portrayal of Baek Hyun Woo in the tvN drama Queen Of Tears, will share screen space with actress Jo Bo Ah in a new mini-series, titled Knock Off. The mini-series will focus on the life of an ordinary office worker named Kim Sung Joon. His life turned upside down after the 1997 Asian financial crisis (the IMF crisis).

The protagonist's transformation from an employee to the King of the counterfeit world is the prime focus of this drama. Director Park Hyun Suk, known for projects, like Song of the Bandits, Uncontrollably Fond, and Forest of Secrets 2 or Stranger 2, will direct this mini-series. It is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Here are the casting details of the new K-drama Knock Off starring Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah.

The production team of this mini-series recently released the full cast details, which include Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Jung Eun, and Kim Eui Sung. Soo Hyun will appear as Kim Sung Joon, the King of the counterfeit world. Bo Ah will portray special judicial police officer Song Hye Jung. Yoo Jae Myung will feature the protagonist's father Kim Man Sik. K-drama fans can look forward to the father-son relationship between the duo. Man Sik introduced his son to the counterfeit world.

Lee Jung Eun will make a special appearance in the mini-series as the protagonist's mother, Park Ae Ja. She is a retired civil servant and a loving mother. Kim Eui Sung will play Bae Pil Gu, a key figure in the counterfeit market in Busan. His appearance will add depth to the story. Rising star Bang Hyo Rin will feature Bae Nu Ri, the chairperson of the counterfeit haven Saemmul Market. She is known as the young queen of the counterfeit market. Hail to Hell actress will showcase a mix of ruthlessness and innocence through her performance.

Kwon Nara, Park Se Wan, and More

Itaewon Class actress Kwon Nara will appear as Moon Yu Bin, a designer of high-end counterfeit bags. Victory actress Se Wan will play Yu Bin's younger sister, Moon Da Bin. She works with her sibling in designing high-end counterfeit bags. The two sisters might explore intricate relationships with the protagonist and other members of the Saemmul Market.

Kim Hye Eun will portray lawyer Jang Ji Soo. He is the legal advisor and strategist of Bae Nu Ri. Go Kyu Pil will play Tonkatsu, the right-hand man of the female lead. He is also the leader of the action team at the Saemmul Market. Kim Moo Yeol will make a special appearance as Baek Jong Min, a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutor's Office. Jong Min is also the leader of the task force, investigating counterfeiters Bae Nu Ri and Kim Sung Joon. Kang Mal Geum will portray investigator Jegal Hyun Sook and Jung Man Sik will feature detective Lee Ki Bong.