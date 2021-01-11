Kim So Yeon has revealed the secret that her husband and actor Lee Sang Woo had stopped watching her hit drama series The Penthouse as he was uncomfortable watching it. The actress opened up on it on MBC's How Do You Play where she was the special guest.

The actress appeared on the episode aired on 9 January. She had a chat with Yoo Jae Suk, Defconn, and Kim Jong Min apart from playing games with them. The trio showered her performance in The Penthouse and then the subject veered into her husband's response to her performance in the hit show where she revealed that Lee Sang Woo was not watching her show.

According to the 40-year old, since there was a few kissing scenes in The Penthouse, Kim So Yeon stopped watching the show at some point of time. "So I've been picking and choosing only the good scenes, and I show him those," she is quoted as saying by Soompi on How Do You Play.

The actress added, "Now I stop him from watching those scenes. [When a scene like that comes on,] I'll tell him, 'Go inside for a bit.'"

In the same show, the Mother of Mine actress said that her husband was insistent on meeting at 7 am due to which she started getting black circles under her eyes. Kim So Yeon then realised that she cannot be doing it for long and made her mind on tying the knot.

The 40-year old actress also opened up about her first reaction when a reporter sought her statement on the dating rumours. She was busy preparing for the shoot of The King of Mask Singer. She requested the reporter to hold on with the story for one day and the latter had agreed.

To her shock, the dating report surfaced on another publication for which she felt bad for the reporter. Kim So Yeon said, "I felt so terrible, I really didn't know what to do. They were telling me to stand by, so I asked them if they could please give me just 10 more minutes to get ready. In those 10 minutes, I called the reporter and told her I was so, so sorry, and I asked if I could at least give her an interview."