The teasers of the second season of SBS' hit drama The Penthouse is out online. The creators of the drama series have unveiled two videos - a 26-second clip and 59-second clip - on 12 January, which have drawn the attention of the fans.

The new teaser comes up with the title – Revenge is yet to begin. The opening scene shows Cheon Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) doing a stage performance and collapsing to the ground. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) is heard saying that he had found his true soulmate. On Yoon Hee (Eugene) then comes to ask why Cheon Seo-jin is so "scared."

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) are part of the teaser. The scene in which Cheon Seo Jin grabs Ha Yoon Cheol by his throat and the moving hand just before the video ended have piqued the interest of the viewers.

The line stating 'I haven't even started anything yet' has caught the attention of the netizens.

In another teaser, Cheon Seo-jin finds her things on a wall with a message written in red letters telling her that she does not deserve happiness. She removes all posters even as the mysterious man observes what she was doing before disappearing from the scene.

Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and Yoon Jong-hoon-starrer The Penthouse centered around three women - Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). It was basically the revenge story of a woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children.

The Joo Dong-min had got fantasitc response from the audience. The finale of the first season of The Penthouse registered an average nationwide rating of 23.6 and 28.8 percent, respectively, as per Nielsen Korea. The curtains for the first season was dropped on Tuesday, 5 January.'

Audience Response:

How has the audience responded to the teasers?

A user writes. "I KNEW IT! YOONHEE IS ALIVE! BUT WHERE'S MY DEAR QUEEN SURYEON!?!?!?!?. [sic]"Another person posts, "she's alive she's alive she's alive she's alive she's alive she's alive, she's not dead she's not dead she's not dead she's not deadshe's not dead she's not dead, shim suryeon. [sic]"

Another netizen adds, "I think Logan save her. And also, Su Ryeon are been keeping safe. Seok Hoon are taking Ro Na's side. [sic]"