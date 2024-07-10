Kim So Hyun Reveals How her Relationship with Yun Ji On Changes While Filming Serendipity's Embrace

Serendipity's Embrace is only a week away from its telecast, and the cast members recently shared their filming experiences with the fans. Actress Kim So Hyun revealed that her relationship with co-star Yun Ji On changed during the filming of this tvN drama. According to her, they are close friends in real life. But the cast members had to maintain a distance from each other to immerse themselves into their characters.

The mini-series features Ji On as a free-spirited writer named Bang Joon Ho, and So Hyun plays his fan and an animation producer named Lee Hong Joo. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn after the female lead goes through some painful moments due to her first romantic relationship. Hong Joo started believing in sincere love at 19 after reading the novel titled My Avant-garde Him by Joon Ho. She becomes a diehard fan of the writer.

However, the painful memories from the romantic relationship change the female lead. The newly released teaser images highlight the cynical and cold look of Hong Joo toward her favorite writer. Serendipity's Embrace will explain how the female lead changed from someone who believed that love could bring hope to people to a person who became skeptical about being in a romantic relationship.

Kim So Hyun About Relationship with Yun Ji On

The actress revealed that she had to maintain a distance from her co-star during the filming of this tvN drama because of their characters. She explained that they had to immerse themselves into their respective characters during production. So, the cast members changed their real-life relationships during filming.

"In real life, I'm close to Yun Ji On. However, due to our characters' relationship, we kept our distance on set to immerse ourselves in our characters," So Hyun shared.

The upcoming romantic comedy-drama is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Nam Ji Eun. It tells the story of an animation producer named Hong Joo, who unexpectedly runs into her first love, Hoo Young, ten years later. They begin a new journey together and experience positive changes in their lives. K-dramas lovers can look forward to the challenges the onscreen couple will face as they chase their dreams and try to find true love.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will premiere on tvN on Monday (July 22) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil as Hong Joo and Hye Ji's friend. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.