Kim Seon Ho May Share Screen Space with IU and Park Bo Gum in Upcoming Drama

Kim Seon Ho might share screen space with IU and Park Bo Gum in the upcoming drama You Have Done Well. According to a report, the actor will make a guest appearance in the mini-series. His agency SALT Entertainment released a statement informing his fans that the actor received an offer for a cameo role.

"Actor Kim Seon Ho received an offer to make a special appearance in You Have Done Well. He is reviewing the offer positively, and the specific details are in talks," a representative from SALT Entertainment said.

The mini-series will revolve around the relationship between two people born on Jeju Island in the 1950s. Writer Im Sang Choon of When the Camellia Blooms and Fight My Way penned the script. Director Kim Won Seok of Signal and My Mister will direct the mini-series.

IU will appear in the upcoming K-drama as Ae Soon, a woman who dreams of becoming a poet. But she never gets a chance to attend school. She is a bold person who does not hide any emotions. Park Bo Gum will portray a quiet and extremely diligent person named Gwan Shik in the mini-series. He falls in love with Ae Soon and pours all his love into her. Gwan Shik is none to be a silent warrior who only gets involved in a romantic relationship with Ae Soon.

New Television Projects

You Have Done Well is one of the several acting Kim Seon Ho received recently. Earlier this month, the actor might play the male lead in the upcoming Hong Sisters -- Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran. According to industry insiders, Han So Hee might portray the female lead in the mini-series.

The mini-series, Can This Love Be Interpreted? features the romantic relationship between a top actor and an interpreter. It follows the man and the woman as they express their love in hteir own ways. The story unfolds as they begin to misinterpret the words of one another.

Following the casting reports, Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee shared the details of the offers thorugh their agencies. Seon Ho's agency SALT Entertainment shared that the actor received an offer to play the lead in the upcoming K-drama Can This Love Be Interpreted? and he is positively reviewing it.

"Kim Seo Ho received an offer to star in Hong Sisters' new drama Can This Love be Interpreted? And he is positively reviewing the offer," the agency shared.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment revealed that the drama is one of the many projects she received. Nothing has been confirmed.

"Hong Sisters' new project Can This Love be Interpreted? is one of the projects she has received an offer for. Nothing has been decided regarding her next project," the entertainment company stated.