Kim Sejeong to Showcase her Sporty Looks in Upcoming SBS Drama Today's Webtoon; How to Watch

Actress Kim Sejeong, who captured the attention of several K-drama fans through the portrayal of Shin Ha Ri in the romantic comedy-drama Business Proposal, is returning to small screens with a new project. She will showcase her sporty look in the upcoming SBS drama, Today's Webtoon.

The mini-series is the Korean remake of the famous 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!. It follows the life of a former judo athlete named On Ma Eum after she joins the editorial department of Neon Webtoon as a rookie editor. The prime focus of this series is her struggles for survival as a fresher in a competitive world.

Everybody likes Ma Eum in the office because of her cheerful personality. She always dawns a bright smile, making people around her happy and energized. The character works harder with encouragement. So, her co-workers always encourage her with their words of support.

Here is everything about the new SBS drama, including the premiere date, time, streaming details, story, and spoilers.

Premiere Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Today's Webtoon will premiere on SBS on July 29 at 10 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Spoilers

With just three weeks left for the premiere, the production team has released new promotional stills of cast member Sejeong. The teaser images focus on her simple, clean, and sporty look as a young adult taking her first step into the world of the workforce.

"Kim Sejeong, who perfectly prepared her mindset and styling before filming began to become On Ma Eum, is leveling up her character day by day. It feels like we are witnessing the theme of 'growth' right before our eyes while we are filming. We will capture this energetic set atmosphere on the screen to showcase it to the viewers. Please anticipate it", the production team shared.

Other Cast Members

The other lead cast members of this mini-series are Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon Su. The cast member will portray an unpredictable deputy editor named Seok Ji Hyung with an unreadable poker face. The deputy editor is a supportive manager who can be brutally honest. He always takes care of the webtoon editors and his younger colleagues. He is also a dependable mentor. Outside the workplace, he showcases a clumsy charm side with silly jokes.

Meanwhile, Yoon Su will portray another rookie editor named Goo Joon Young. He joins the company at the same time Ma Eum enters the firm. The rookie editor has an impressive IQ of 150 and is confident about his talents. But he becomes confused after getting appointed to the webtoon editorial department.

"One of the important things that many office workers consider is the relationship with colleagues. On Ma Eum, who has set foot in a company for the first time, will also become a real office worker by either joining forces or engaging in conflicts with different people. Her relationships with Seok Ji Hyung and Goo Joon Young, who will influence her the most during that process, will be drawn realistically. There will be an entertaining time of empathy where real office workers will watch while nodding their heads [in agreement with the plot developments]", the production team teased.