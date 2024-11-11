Brewing Love Episodes 1, 2 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Brewing Love premiered on Genie TV on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 1 introduced Kim Se Jeong as Chae Yong Joo, the ace of the sales team at Jisang Beverage. She does everything to boost the sales of her company's products. The female lead is also a nightmare to the unfaithful wholesales and retailers. She is known as the legendary sales queen of Jisang Beverage's Busan branch.

Yong Joo's life takes an unexpected turn because of brewmaster Yoon Min Ju, portrayed by Lee Jong Won. Min Ju owns a brewery that produces a liquor that has shaken up the alcohol industry. Because of Min Ju, the Busan branch of Jisang Beverage received a shutdown notice. The liquor company decides to hire the legendary brewmaster. So, the executive committee decides to close down the non-profitable Busan branch.

When Yong Joo finds out that her company is at risk of closing down, she feels sad. The female lead aimlessly walks on the streets and ends up in an amusement park. She meets the brewmaster at the amusement park, who is there with his younger brother. Their brief meeting leaves a long-lasting impression on the male lead. He feels disturbed after finding out that Yong Joo is in a lot of pain, but Min Ju decides not to interfere in her personal matters.

Brewing Love Episode 2 Recap

Yong Joo meets Na Tae Jo, the marketing head of Jisang Beverage. He asks her to join the sales team at company headquarters. Although the female lead decides not to accept it, she has no option but to save the Busan branch. The marketing head asks her to bring the brewmaster on board. According to him, it will save the Busan branch. Yong Joo decides to convince Min Ju to work at the company.

The female lead seeks the help of the village head to meet the brewmaster. During the meeting, Yong Joo and Min Ju were surprised about their unexpected second meeting. The female lead feels happy and excited after finding out the stranger she met at the amusement park was the brewmaster. She confidently approaches Min Ju and tries to convince him. However, the male lead decides to run away because he feels disturbed after meeting her. Whenever Min Ju meets Yong Joo, he begins to feel her pain. So, he decides to stay away from her.

Yong Joo, on the other hand, becomes determined. She decides to do anything to convince the brewmaster. The female lead follows the legendary brewmaster to his house. Every time Min Ju tries to chase her away, Yong Joo comes up with a new plan. The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the blossoming romance between Yong Joo and Min Ju in Brewing Love episode 3.