Kim Jung Hyun Paying a Price for Rumours of Affair with Seo Ji Hye?

Kim Jung Hyun seems to have landed in a dispute with his current agency O& Entertainment after his meeting with Culture Depot. The actor had met Seo Ji Hye to discuss the possibility of joining her agency, Culture Depot.

Reports claim that O& Entertainment is upset with the actor for initiating talks as he has to serve another 11 months as per the contract with the agency. Even before it expired, he had talks with Seo Ji Hye over the possibility of joining Culture Depot which has not gone well with his current agency.

Did He Really Take a Break over Health Issues?

He feels that his contract expires next month and has the right to decide his future course of action. In 2018, he had quit MBC Drama Time midway over health issues and it is now said that the agency has not taken this break into the account.

O& Entertainment believes that he did not take a break due to health issues. "We announced that he left for health reasons at the time, but there were issues with Kim Jung Hyun's attitude since the press conference for the drama due to personal issues involving a woman. That's what led to him ultimately leaving the show." Koreaboo quotes him as saying in a statement.

Kim Jung Hyun dating Seo Ji Hye Dating Rumours

The issue apparently started after the rumours of Kim Jung Hyun dating Seo Ji Hye surfaced online. The actors had a meeting at her house which had paved the way for the speculations around their affair.

Her agency, while giving a clarification, announced that he met her to discuss about the possibility of joining the organisation. "The two are just close friends. A lot of celebrities live in Seongdong-gu. They met at one of their homes because they live close to each other and they thought it was better to meet at a home rather than outside, due to Covid-19. The two just talked about Kim Jung Hyun's upcoming free agency."

The actor had worked earlier in Crash Landing on You.