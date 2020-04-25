North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health is reportedly in a vegetative state after undergoing a failed cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, according to the medical team treating him.

The 36-year-old is apparently fighting for his life and the news about his ill health has attracted international attention. Now, citing the medical team treating Kim, a Japanese magazine reported that complications emerged during the heart surgery have left him in a vegetative state - a medical term used to refer to a patient who is awake but shows no sign of awareness or responsiveness.

Kim Jong Un in a vegetative state

Amid conflicting reports about Kim's health, the popular weekly Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai, reported on Friday, April 24, that a Chinese medical team member recently dispatched to North Korea to advise on Kim's health informed the publication's senior writer, Kondm Daisuke, about the Supreme Leader's condition.

The medical expert also revealed that during a visit to the countryside before his surgery on April 12, Kim clutched his chest and fell to the ground. A doctor accompanying him at the time immediately performed CPR in an attempt to revive him before rushing him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Inexperience doctor performed failed heart surgery

The North Korean doctors urgently requested a team of medical experts from Beijing for assistance. At the hospital, before the arrival of the team from China, the North Korean doctor performed cardiac surgery to insert a heart stent but there were a series of complications due to the dictator's hereditary obesity and the inexperienced doctor's anxiety, leaving Kim in a vegetative state.

According to the report, China's medical team comprised of 50 members from the Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Shenzhen Xinxueguanbing Centre and People's Liberation Army General Hospital. However, when the team arrived in Pyongyang, it was already too late to do anything.

Conflicting reports over Kim's health

The Japanese news report is one of many conflicting reports that have started circulating as speculation over Kim's health continues to grow. While some reports claim the dictator is in good health and has been spotted taking a walk in Wonson, others claim Kim has passed away with images of what appears to be his dead body circulating on social media.

Kim's last public appearance was on 11th April, but speculation over his health was first fuelled when he missed the celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather, one of the most significant holidays in North Korea.