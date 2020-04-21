North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un is apparently battling for his life after undergoing a surgical procedure, a US source with direct knowledge has said, according to the CNN. It should be noted that Kim did not attend the birthday celebrations of his grandfather on April 15, and it has raised rumours about the leader's health condition.

More details about Kim Jong-un's health condition

A few days back, a US official told CNN that rumours regarding Kim Jong-un's health condition were credible, but was still clueless about the severity of his illness.

As per a report published in a South Korean online newspaper named NK, Kim had undergone a cardiovascular surgical procedure on April 12, and this is the reason why he did not attend his grandfather's birthday celebration.

The South Korean news portal claimed that Kim had to undergo the surgical procedure due to his excessive smoking habit and obesity. The online news site also added that the North Korean leader is currently receiving treatment in a villa in Hyangsan County.

Are these reports credible?

It should be noted that gathering information from North Korea is very difficult, and is considered one of the hardest tasks for US intelligence officers. In North Korea, the Supreme leader is treated like a God, most of the information surrounding him will be always under the wraps. The country has no free press, and as a result, information that should be revealed in front of the public will be decided by Kim Jong-un or his close aides.

"There have been a number of recent rumors about Kim's health (smoking, heart, and brain). If Kim is hospitalized, it would explain why he wasn't present on the important April 15th celebrations. But, over the years, there have been a number of false health rumors about Kim Jong-un or his father. We'll have to wait and see," said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for North Korea.